Dwayne Johnson and Catherine Lagaʻaia Shine at Live-Action "Moana" Fan Event in Japan

The live-action Moana has made its way to Japan.

What's Happening:

Catherine Lagaʻaia and Dwayne Johnson, stars of Disney's live-action Moana were recently in Tokyo, attending a fan event and a special premiere screening of the film.

The event included a blue carpet at Yebisu Garden Place, followed by a premiere screening at Toho Cinemas Hibiya.

Matsuya Onoe, the Japanese voice of Maui gave a taiko drum performance while TSUZUMI, the Japanese voice of Moana opened the event with a rendition of "How Far I'll Go."

The event took place on Japan's Marine Day holiday which celebrates the ocean and maritime prosperity

Check out images from the event: Catherine Lagaʻaia and Dwayne Johnson



Dwayne Johnson on the blue carpet

Catherine Lagaʻaia

Matsuya Onoe, TSUZUMI, Catherine Lagaʻaia, and Dwayne Johnson

See some more highlights from the event in the video below:

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