Dwayne Johnson and Catherine Lagaʻaia Shine at Live-Action "Moana" Fan Event in Japan

Moana crosses the Pacific Ocean.

The live-action Moana has made its way to Japan.

What's Happening:

  • Catherine Lagaʻaia and Dwayne Johnson, stars of Disney's live-action Moana were recently in Tokyo, attending a fan event and a special premiere screening of the film.
  • The event included a blue carpet at Yebisu Garden Place, followed by a premiere screening at Toho Cinemas Hibiya.
  • Matsuya Onoe, the Japanese voice of Maui gave a taiko drum performance while TSUZUMI, the Japanese voice of Moana opened the event with a rendition of "How Far I'll Go."
  • The event took place on Japan's Marine Day holiday which celebrates the ocean and maritime prosperity
  • Check out images from the event:
    • Catherine Lagaʻaia and Dwayne Johnson

  • Dwayne Johnson on the blue carpet

  • Catherine Lagaʻaia

  • Matsuya Onoe, TSUZUMI, Catherine Lagaʻaia, and Dwayne Johnson

  • See some more highlights from the event in the video below:

More Moana News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey