Dwayne Johnson and Catherine Lagaʻaia Shine at Live-Action "Moana" Fan Event in Japan
Moana crosses the Pacific Ocean.
The live-action Moana has made its way to Japan.
What's Happening:
- Catherine Lagaʻaia and Dwayne Johnson, stars of Disney's live-action Moana were recently in Tokyo, attending a fan event and a special premiere screening of the film.
- The event included a blue carpet at Yebisu Garden Place, followed by a premiere screening at Toho Cinemas Hibiya.
- Matsuya Onoe, the Japanese voice of Maui gave a taiko drum performance while TSUZUMI, the Japanese voice of Moana opened the event with a rendition of "How Far I'll Go."
- The event took place on Japan's Marine Day holiday which celebrates the ocean and maritime prosperity
- Check out images from the event:
- Catherine Lagaʻaia and Dwayne Johnson
- Dwayne Johnson on the blue carpet
- Catherine Lagaʻaia
- Matsuya Onoe, TSUZUMI, Catherine Lagaʻaia, and Dwayne Johnson
- See some more highlights from the event in the video below:
More Moana News:
- The live-action Moana has had no shortage of flashy events, as this Japan events follows a big one in New York City during the film's domestic roll out.
- Live-action Moana star Catherine Lagaʻaia also visited EPCOT and the Journey of Water attraction ahead of the film's release.
- Despite the strong marketing push Moana has struggled at the box office, putting some of the owest numbers for a Disney live-action remake.