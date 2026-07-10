Catherine Laga'aia Explores Journey of Water at EPCOT as the Live-Action "Moana" Hits Theaters

Moana herself, Catherine Laga'aia, recently paid a visit to EPCOT to explore the Moana-inspired Journey of Water.

What's Happening:

As the live-action Moana hits theaters everywhere, the titular star Catherine Laga'aia stopped by EPCOT at Walt Disney World to explore the Moana-themed walkthrough attraction, Journey of Water.

As she explores the interactive experience, Catherine answers fun questions about stepping into the role of Moana, her favorite moments from filming, and what audiences can look forward to when the new movie arrives in theaters.

She also tries out many of the interactive elements of the attraction and really seems to like the sculpture of Pua worked into the rockwork.

Laga'aia sums Journey of Water up nicely as "a perfect representation of what these movies feel like to be a part of [and] a great representation of the beautiful islands that this movie represents."