Catherine Laga'aia Explores Journey of Water at EPCOT as the Live-Action "Moana" Hits Theaters
As "Moana" arrives in theaters, the film's star paid a visit to EPCOT to share her story.
Moana herself, Catherine Laga'aia, recently paid a visit to EPCOT to explore the Moana-inspired Journey of Water.
What's Happening:
- As the live-action Moana hits theaters everywhere, the titular star Catherine Laga'aia stopped by EPCOT at Walt Disney World to explore the Moana-themed walkthrough attraction, Journey of Water.
- As she explores the interactive experience, Catherine answers fun questions about stepping into the role of Moana, her favorite moments from filming, and what audiences can look forward to when the new movie arrives in theaters.
- She also tries out many of the interactive elements of the attraction and really seems to like the sculpture of Pua worked into the rockwork.
- Laga'aia sums Journey of Water up nicely as "a perfect representation of what these movies feel like to be a part of [and] a great representation of the beautiful islands that this movie represents."
- Check out the fun video for yourself below.
- Laga'aia even got the chance to meet Moana herself during her adventures!
- Two years ago when the attraction first opened, original Moana voice actor Auli’i Cravalho also visited Journey of Water.
- Disney's live-action reimagining of Moana stars Catherine Lagaʻaia and Dwayne Johnson alongside John Tui as Chief Tui, Frankie Adams as Sina, and Rena Owen as Gramma Tala. Along with Johnson, one other actor from the animated version reprises their role, with Jemaine Clement once more voicing Tamatoa.
- Songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda has returned to pen a new song, "Along the Way," which is performed by Lagaʻaia, Johnson, and animated Moana actress Auli'i Cravalho.
- Moana is now playing in theaters everywhere. Be sure to read Alex's review of the remake, which struggles to find a reason to exist.
More Walt Disney World News:
- GEO-82 and The Beak and the Barrel have both added walk-up options for guests already in the parks.
- A spooky new Headless Horseman collection has arrived at Walt Disney World as the Halloween season begins creeping in.
- The new Level99 at Disney Springs is already proving quite popular, with an adjustment in their operating hours on approach.
- Get ready to go on a culinary safari as some delicious new dishes have arrived at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
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