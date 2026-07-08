Embark on a Culinary Safari with New Food and Beverage Offerings at Disney's Animal Kingdom
Eight new items have been added to restaurants across Disney's Animal Kingdom.
Get ready to go on a culinary safari as some delicious new dishes have arrived at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
- The Disney Eats Instagram has shared some of the latest culinary delights on offer at the Walt Disney World theme park.
- From Satu'li Canteen to Flame Tree Barbecue, and from Pizzafari to Tiffins, there's something new for every kind of taste. Let's take a look!
Flame Tree Barbecue:
- Korean Barbecue Sandwich
Pizzafari:
- Creamy Pesto Chicken Pasta
- Marble Swirled Cheesecake
Satu'li Canteen:
- Spicy Pork Steamed “Pods”
- Specialty Chai Cold Brew
- Pandoran Sunrise with Rum
Tiffins:
- Yuzu Amarillo Cocktail
- Orange Carajillo
More Walt Disney World News:
- Moana hits theaters this Friday, and guests heading to Walt Disney World can celebrate with some limited-time treats.
- Walt Disney World's new President, Joe Schott, will officially be taking on his new role in just about a month.
- Walt Disney Presents has seen some minor updates made to its International Disney Parks display.
- Walt Disney's Carousel of Progress has officially begun its lengthy refurbishment, with walls going up as work begins on the newest version of the show.
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