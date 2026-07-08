Embark on a Culinary Safari with New Food and Beverage Offerings at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Eight new items have been added to restaurants across Disney's Animal Kingdom.

Get ready to go on a culinary safari as some delicious new dishes have arrived at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

  • The Disney Eats Instagram has shared some of the latest culinary delights on offer at the Walt Disney World theme park.
  • From Satu'li Canteen to Flame Tree Barbecue, and from Pizzafari to Tiffins, there's something new for every kind of taste. Let's take a look!

Flame Tree Barbecue:

  • Korean Barbecue Sandwich

Pizzafari:

  • Creamy Pesto Chicken Pasta

  • Marble Swirled Cheesecake

Satu'li Canteen:

  • Spicy Pork Steamed “Pods”

  • Specialty Chai Cold Brew

  • Pandoran Sunrise with Rum

Tiffins:

  • Yuzu Amarillo Cocktail

  • Orange Carajillo

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