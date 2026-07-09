Disney Springs' New Level99 Increases Operating Hours Due to Guest Demand
Dodge swinging axes later into the night!
A new Disney Springs venue is already proving so popular that they need to adjust their operating hours a bit later into the evening.
What's Happening:
- The new Level99 interactive social gaming venue at Walt Disney World's Disney Springs is proving to be a hit.
- As such, due to the strong guest demand, the operating hours at Level99, located in the West Side district of Disney Springs near Cirque Du Soleil's Drawn to Life, have been increased.
- While the opening time each day remains the same, guests can now enjoy the facility and its food, drinks, and more than 60 physical and mental mini-games later into the evening.
- The new hours are as follows:
- Monday–Thursday: 11:00 AM – 11:00 PM
- Friday: 11:00 AM – 11:30 PM
- Saturday: 10:00 AM – 11:30 PM
- Sunday: 10:00 AM – 11:00 PM
- Previously, the location closed at 11:00 PM on Fridays and Saturdays, and 10:00 PM Monday-Thursday and Sunday.
- The new hours take effect starting on Monday, July 13
Level99:
- Players can dodge axes, crack puzzles and outsmart real-world challenges in more than 60 physical and mental life-sized mini-games - the most of any Level99 venue to date.
- The games are scattered throughout the first and second floors, with a two-story bar as the centerpiece of the venue.
Beyond the games, Players can fuel up with a full selection of scratch food and beverage options offering imaginative flavors. Menu items include Level99’s award-winning Detroit-style pizza, wagyu burgers and other craveable bites as well as handcrafted cocktails and local beer selections on tap.
At check-in, guests will receive a RFID-powered “Veloband,” which unlocks access to the Challenges. Players can enjoy all games in the venue for the price of admission, and attempt each game as many times as desired and in any order they like, by tapping their Veloband on an entry screen.
- Games are active, social and endlessly re-playable, each lasting about 1-4 minutes and designed for 2-6 Players. And the game continues beyond one visit: Level99 saves Players’ progress, allowing them to pick up where they left off when they return to any of Level99’s locations for their next visit, providing them with the opportunity to climb the leaderboard and earn rewards.
- You can take a look around the new attraction in our Level99 Photo Tour now.
- To visit Level99 at Disney Springs, along with the rest of Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
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