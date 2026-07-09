Disney Springs' New Level99 Increases Operating Hours Due to Guest Demand

Players can dodge axes, crack puzzles and outsmart real-world challenges in more than 60 physical and mental life-sized mini-games - the most of any Level99 venue to date.

The games are scattered throughout the first and second floors, with a two-story bar as the centerpiece of the venue.

Beyond the games, Players can fuel up with a full selection of scratch food and beverage options offering imaginative flavors. Menu items include Level99’s award-winning Detroit-style pizza, wagyu burgers and other craveable bites as well as handcrafted cocktails and local beer selections on tap.

At check-in, guests will receive a RFID-powered “Veloband,” which unlocks access to the Challenges. Players can enjoy all games in the venue for the price of admission, and attempt each game as many times as desired and in any order they like, by tapping their Veloband on an entry screen.