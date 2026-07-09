EPCOT's GEO-82 Is the Latest Walt Disney World Bar to Add Walk-Up List Option for Entry
Enjoy spectacular views with casual food and drinks.
Earlier today, we learned that Magic Kingdom's pirate-themed bar The Beak and Barrel would be adding a walk-up list option for the popular Walt Disney World location. And now, it seems as though the GEO-82 bar and lounge over at EPCOT is following through with the same option for entry.
What's happening:
- GEO-82 in EPCOT's World Celebration is now offering a walk-up list option for entry.
- In order to join the walk-up list, guests must pull up GEO-82 on the Walt Disney World app.
- GEO-82 first opened at EPCOT on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. Casual-dining lunch (11:00 AM - 3:55 PM) and dinner (4:00 PM - 9:00 PM) offerings are served at this location.
More GEO-82 News:
- This past spring, the bar added some new drinks to sip while enjoying magnificent views of EPCOT.
- Last year we got our first look inside GEO-82.
- GEO-82 also offers a fireworks viewing experience for guests.