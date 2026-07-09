EPCOT's GEO-82 Is the Latest Walt Disney World Bar to Add Walk-Up List Option for Entry

Enjoy spectacular views with casual food and drinks.
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Earlier today, we learned that Magic Kingdom's pirate-themed bar The Beak and Barrel would be adding a walk-up list option for the popular Walt Disney World location. And now, it seems as though the GEO-82 bar and lounge over at EPCOT is following through with the same option for entry.

What's happening:

  • GEO-82 in EPCOT's World Celebration is now offering a walk-up list option for entry.
  • In order to join the walk-up list, guests must pull up GEO-82 on the Walt Disney World app.
  • GEO-82 first opened at EPCOT on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. Casual-dining lunch (11:00 AM - 3:55 PM) and dinner (4:00 PM - 9:00 PM) offerings are served at this location.

More GEO-82 News:

Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
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