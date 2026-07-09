The Beak and Barrel Prepares to Add Walk-Up Option at the Magic Kingdom
It will soon, hopefully, be easier than ever to visit the popular new Pirates of the Caribbean-themed bar.
Guests will soon be able to visit The Beak and Barrel with greater ease, as the new Pirates of the Caribbean-themed bar prepares to introduce a walk-up option.
What's Happening:
- Although it's not yet active, a "Join Walk-Up List" option has been added to The Beak and Barrel page on the My Disney Experience app.
- While we don't know when it will be activated, the addition of it to the page indicates that it will be soon.
- This will come as welcomed news for Disney fans, as The Beak and Barrel has been a hot ticket item since it first opened back in August 2025, with reservations often hard to come by.
- Now, any extra day of availability will be added on the WDW app, with wait times typically listed for interested parties.
- Walk-up availability is offered on a first-come, first-served basis, with wait times varying depending on demand when guests join the list.
- Be sure to check out our in-depth photo tour of The Beak and Barrel, including Rummy the Parrot!
More Walt Disney World News:
- The new Level99 at Disney Springs is already proving quite popular, with an adjustment in their operating hours on approach.
- Get ready to go on a culinary safari as some delicious new dishes have arrived at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
- Moana hits theaters this Friday, and guests heading to Walt Disney World can celebrate with some limited-time treats.
- Walt Disney World's new President, Joe Schott, will officially be taking on his new role in just about a month.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com