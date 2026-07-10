You're Welcome: Disney Hosts Star-Studded "Moana" Screening Event in New York City
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Dwayne Johnson duet "You're Welcome" – sign us up!
The global press tour for the live-action Moana continued yesterday in New York City, with appearances by Dwayne Johnson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Auliʻi Cravalho.
What's Happening:
- Following stops in locations like London, Hawai'i, Shanghai, and Sydney, the Moana global press tour made its way to New York City for a fun event with some of the film's stars.
- Dwayne Johnson (producer / Maui), Lin-Manuel Miranda (producer / songwriter) and Thomas Kail (director / executive producer) made their way to the historic United Palace theater to celebrate the film.
- Producers Beau Flynn and Hiram Garcia; executive producer and original Moana voice Auliʻi Cravalho, choreographer Tiana Nonosina Liufau, and associate choreographer Kayla Faʻamaligi were also in attendance.
- The red carpet screening event began with an introduction by Kail and Miranda, who in turn invited the Nonosina dancers to the stage for a special live performance that brought a Pacific village to life and welcomed guests to the vibrant world of Moana.
- Johnson and Miranda then returned to the stage for a duet of Maui’s iconic song “You’re Welcome.”
- Check out even more highlights from the event in the video below.
- Moana is now playing in theaters everywhere. Be sure to read Alex's review of the remake, which struggles to find a reason to exist.
More Disney Movie News:
- A catchy new tune from Descendants: Wicked Wonderland is now available to stream on most major platforms.
- Cheetahlicious! Get excited, because another early 2000s Disney Channel favorite is coming back for another go – The Cheetah Girls!
- Fireworks lit up the night sky at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles for the world premiere of the live-action Moana.
- Godzilla Minus One director Takashi Yamazaki is taking his latest epic, Nue, to 20th Century Studios.
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