Live Action "Tiana" Film to be Led by Colman Domingo

The film isn't expected to be a scene-for-scene recreation of The Walt Disney Animation Studios hit.

Disney may be returning to the world of The Princess and the Frog, as reports indicate that Colman Domingo is developing an original live-action spinoff centered on Princess Tiana.

What’s Happening:

Deadline is exclusively reporting that Colman Domingo is developing an original live-action project centered on Princess Tiana, inspired by Disney's The Princess and the Frog.

Domingo is expected to co-write the project with Tony-nominated director and playwright Robert O'Hara.

The project is still in its early stages, with deals not yet finalized.

Rather than being a direct remake, the film is being described as a spinoff of the 2009 animated classic.

The Princess and the Frog was Disney's last hand-drawn animated feature and grossed $267 million worldwide.

The animated film earned three Academy Award nominations, including Best Animated Feature and nominations for the songs "Almost There" and "Down in New Orleans."

The project joins Disney's upcoming slate of live-action adaptations and spinoffs, including Tangled, Stepsisters, and Lilo & Stitch 2.

The news comes at an interesting time, as Moana is currently floundering at the box office and on track to lose Disney a significant amount of money.

Disney continues to have hit and miss success in the live-action remakes, with last year's Lilo & Stitch surpassing $1 billion at the global box office and Snow White losing the company a reported $170 million.

Hopefully, an expanded story not directly replicating the original film will have more success than “the same, but longer and slower” formula Disney has been using.

Domingo continues to have a busy year, recently earning two Emmy nominations for The Four Seasons and Euphoria.

The actor is also coming off back-to-back Oscar nominations for Rustin and Sing Sing and could return to awards contention for his role as Joe Jackson in Michael.

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