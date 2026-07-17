"Home Alone 2" Actress Brenda Fricker Passes Away at 81

The Oscar-winning actress had an acclaimed career, and will be remembered by many for her heartfelt role in the 1992 classic.

Irish actress Brenda Fricker, largely recognized for an Oscar winning turn in My Left Foot and a supporting role in Home Alone 2, has passed away at the age of 81. The news was confirmed by her agent, Phil Belfield, who also said "We will never see her like again and the world is lesser for the lack of her. I was honored to know, love, and work with her, and she will always have a place in my heart and in the heart of so many film and TV fans the world over."

While she won her Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in My Left Foot alongside Daniel Day-Lewis, it was two years later where should play the iconic role that just might be her most recognizable. In 1992, she brought life and more importantly, soul, to the Central Park Pigeon Lady in the hit sequel, Home Alone 2. The unnamed character is a reclusive homeless woman living in Central Park and is initially intimidating and strikes fear in the young Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin), but ultimately proves be kind and with a warm heart - ultimately saving him from the likes of The Wet Bandits.

Disney fans may also remember her standout role in the 1994 film, Angels in the Outfield, where she played Maggie Nelson, the warm-hearted and protective foster mother to Roger (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). She is the stabilizing force for Roger and his friend J.P., and supportive in the boys' belief in angels, never making them feel foolish. While the film features supernatural angels on the baseball field, Maggie's character is more indicative of a real, everyday "angel" would provide love, support, and protection.

Throughout the early 90's she also appeared in a number of other memorable roles, including the Mike Myers favorite, So I Married an Axe Murderer.

After 1996, she focused on and took on roles in film and television in Canada, Ireland, and the United Kingdom and titles like Moll Flanders, Veronica Guerin, and Albert Noobs.

She stayed relatively active as an actress until her passing, with her last role being a starring in experimental documentarian Tadhg O’Sullivan's first fiction drama, The Swallow, giving a solitary performance as an unnamed elderly woman reflecting on her life.

Fricker also starred in the BBC series, Casualty, along with co-star Cathy Shipton. Shipton told the BBC News, "She lived her life courageously warts and all. I loved her for her wit, her intelligence and her brilliant sense of humour. Live happened when you were around Brenda. We shared a love of dogs- collies and my girl Juno is named after her favorite collie... I love her and miss her and am so glad I knew her."