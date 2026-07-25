"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Common, Mila Kunis, and More to Appear Week of July 27th

Plus, Andrew Garfield, Kevin Jonas, Joe Buck, Lacey Chabert, Scott Foley, Pamela Adlon, and others join the show.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of July 27th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on-location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs, and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of July 27-31:

Monday, July 27 Kevin Jonas Common (Silo) Mary Beth Barone (Mary Beth Barone: Galaxy Brain) The Inbox

Tuesday, July 28 Kevin Jonas Joe Buck (ESPN Jeopardy!) Lacey Chabert (Paris Is Always a Good Idea) The Inbox

Wednesday, July 29 Mila Kunis Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead: Dead City) Ice-T (Nation’s Dumbest) The Inbox

Thursday, July 30 Pamela Adlon John David Washington (Disruption) K. Michelle (The Real Housewives of Atlanta) Shopping Day at Live with Monica Mangin

Friday, July 31 Scott Foley Andrew Garfield (The Magic Faraway Tree) Max Greenfield (Don’t Say Good Luck) The Great American Cookout: Celebrating 250



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive-produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.



