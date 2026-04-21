Live-Taping Recap: "American Idol" Brings Back Disney Night for 24th Season with Jennifer Hudson

Last night, April 20, American Idol returned for its annual Disney Night and Laughing Place was there to experience it live.

Now in its 24th season, the long-running competition show American Idol continues its search for the next breakout star, with this year’s top 9 contestants performing songs from across the Disney catalog. The night pulled from a wide range of Disney’s robust song book, including animated classics, Disney Channel hits, and more. While audiences watching at home get a highly produced look at the on-screen magic, have you ever wondered what it’s like to actually be in the audience?

Attending an American Idol taping is actually a really great way to experience the magic of Hollywood. After applying for complimentary tickets, audience members received confirmation along with instructions for arrival. Guests were able to park for free before checking in outside the studio, where merchandise and photo opportunities were available prior to entry.

Afterwards, it’s a bit of a waiting game, and in the LA sun, it can get a bit uncomfortable to say the least. But inside the studio is where the fun begins!

Inside, the atmosphere leaned fully into the magic. Disney songs played throughout the space while a host kept the crowd engaged with sing-alongs and crowd work that pulled from across the Disney umbrella.

We are just about a half an hour out from #AmericanIdol Disney Night taping, and the crowd is singing along to some of Disney’s biggest hits! pic.twitter.com/AjcPBEiyAz — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) April 20, 2026

Before filming began, the audience was briefed on how to participate as an on-camera crowd. Photos were allowed before the show and during commercial breaks, but not during the actual taping. Once the live taping began, the night moved quickly through performances inspired by projects like Hannah Montana: The Movie and Frozen, along with a group performance celebrating Toy Story. The broadcast itself ran about two hours, though the full experience from arrival to exit lasted closer to five and a half to six hours.

Judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood returned to the panel, joined for the night by guest judge Jennifer Hudson.

Beyond all of the musical performances, it was so fun being in the room as they quickly pulled off the live-taping feat. And, of course, there were some magical surprises throughout the night, including the premiere of a new Descendants: Wicked Wonderland music video! The cast was in attendance, sitting right behind where I was standing.

Even with the long production timeline, attending a taping offers a clear look at how the show operates behind the scenes. With only a few weeks left in Season 26, there’s still time for fans to try to attend and see the process firsthand. For those looking to be a part of American Idol, you can request tickets at On Camera Audiences.

For those looking for help planning their Hollywood adventures, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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