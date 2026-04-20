Disney+ Expands Japanese Originals With New Multi-Year Deal With The Seven

As the global streaming race continues to prioritize local storytelling with international appeal, Disney+ is making a major play in one of its most important markets. The platform has announced a new multi-year co-development deal with The Seven, signaling a deeper investment in Japanese-language originals designed for audiences both at home and around the world.

What’s Happening:

According to Variety, the partnership marks a first for The Walt Disney Company in Japan: an ongoing content development collaboration with a local production company specifically focused on building a pipeline of global streaming hits.

Rather than simply acquiring or distributing completed projects, Disney will work alongside The Seven from the earliest stages of development, shaping stories from concept to screen.

Based in Tokyo and backed by TBS Holdings, The Seven has quickly built a reputation for producing high-quality, internationally recognized content. The studio already maintains a separate multi-year partnership with Netflix, contributing to titles like Alice in Borderland and Yu Yu Hakusho, both of which found global audiences.

For Disney, the move reflects a broader strategy: investing in authentic, locally rooted stories that can travel. Carol Choi, EVP of original content strategy for Disney in APAC, emphasized that Japanese originals have become an increasingly vital part of Disney+’s content mix since the platform’s launch in the region.

This deal accelerates that momentum, positioning Disney+ as a stronger player in the competitive Japanese streaming landscape.

Executives on both sides are framing the collaboration as more than just a business arrangement; it’s a creative alignment. The goal is to elevate distinctly Japanese storytelling, known for its emotional nuance, detailed world-building, and character-driven narratives, into globally resonant entertainment.

That vision is echoed by The Seven’s leadership, who see Disney’s international reach as a way to amplify their work beyond language and cultural barriers.

By combining Disney’s distribution power with The Seven’s creative voice, the partnership aims to produce stories that feel both deeply personal and universally relatable.

This announcement also builds on Disney+’s growing slate of Japanese content, which includes live-action series like Gannibal and anime-inspired projects such as Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation. On a broader scale, the success of international titles like FX’s Shōgun has demonstrated the global appetite for stories rooted in Japanese history and culture.

Japan remains a key market for Disney+ in the Asia-Pacific region, and this deal underscores a clear commitment: not just to distribute content in Japan, but to create it there with global impact in mind.

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