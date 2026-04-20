Hear A New Song from "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" on Tonight's "American Idol"
Anything can happen on Disney Night!
Those tuning into tonight's Disney Night on American Idol will also get to hear a special edition of a song from the upcoming Descendants: Wicked Wonderland.
What's Happening:
- Tonight marks the fan-favorite Disney Night on the hit ABC competition series, American Idol, with the contestants singing some of the most popular Disney songs ever.
- However, fans can expect to see a little something more as the cast of the upcoming Descendants: Wicked Wonderland have teased that they will perform a special Disneyland Park edition of a song from the upcoming film.
- No further specifics were given at this time, but appropriately - they were standing in front of the Alice in Wonderland-themed classic attraction, the Mad Tea Party when they made the reveal.
- Those watching American Idol this evening will see the top nine competitors bring iconic Disney tunes to life. America will be able to vote live to decide which seven finalists will move one step closer to their dream, and becoming the next American Idol.
- Descendants: Wicked Wonderland is set to premiere this summer on Disney+ and Disney Channel, and follows Red (Kylie Cantrall) and Chloe (Malia Baker) after their time-travel adventures in Descendants: The Rise of Red.
- Set mainly in present-day Wonderland, the movie explores the consequences of altering the fabric of time. Maddox Hatter, now a ruthless villain, seeks to control time and reshape Wonderland’s fate.
- Returning cast members include Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Leonardo Nam, Melanie Paxson, Brandy, Paolo Montalban, and Rita Ora.
- New cast members include Liamani Segura, Alexandro Byrd, Brendon Tremblay, Kiara Romero, Joel Oulette, Zavien Garrett, Ryan McEwen, and Dayton Paradis.
- American Idol airs LIVE tonight at 8 ET/7c on ABC and Disney+ and next day on Hulu.
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