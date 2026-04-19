After Nearly 40 Years with Everyone's Favorite Animated Family, World Simpsons Day Arrives
Never fear, they've got stories for years.
Celebrate nearly 40 years of everyone's favorite animated family as April 19 gets the designation of "World Simpsons Day."
What's Happening:
- It was today nearly 40 years ago when The Simpsons made their debut - not as a standalone series, but as animated shorts on the FOX television program, The Tracey Ullman Show.
- On April 19, 1987, the world met the famous family - which did look a bit different at the time, but a few years later in, The Simpsons would become its own animated series.
- That's why today, April 19, has been designated as World Simpsons Day!
- Since then, the series has become the longest-running primetime scripted television show in history, and just marked its 800th episode back in February.
- The episode, titled "Irrational Treasure" sees the family enter Santa's Little Helper into the National Dog Show in Philadelphia, with the adventure taking off from there. Appropriate, since the family got Santa's Little Helper in the very first episode of the series back in 1989 with "Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire." You can see the episode now streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
- For all the seasons prior to this one (currently in 37), you can watch all of those on Disney+, alongside The Simpsons Movie, and several The Simpsons-based shorts on the platform.
- The Simpsons also has a large catalog of music just for the show, with a special curated official playlist featured on Spotify. 35 different tracks can be listened to over there.
- There's also some fun new merchandise items to celebrate World Simpsons Day, including a collection from New Era.
Stories for Years:
- One of the most influential television shows ever made, The Simpsons, is still going strong today thanks in large part to relatable family dynamics and outlandish satire about society, politics, culture, relationships, and more.
- As we already mentioned, the family first appeared on The Tracey Ullman Show as part of a series of animated shorts before spinning off into its own full-fledged animated series - notably in the primetime hours.
- Since then, phrases like "D'Oh" and other earworms from the series have become part of the cultural lexicon, appearing in everyday speech. Springfield U.S.A., though fictitious, has become one of the most recognizable towns ever. The series has launched numerous video games, merchandise, a feature film (and sequel due out next year), and even theme park attractions.
- Over the years, the show has won dozens of awards including multiple Emmys, and has influenced other animated programming - including Family Guy, South Park, and others.
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