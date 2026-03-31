"The Simpsons" and MLB Team Up in New Era's Latest Collection

"You made me love baseball. Not as a collection of numbers, but as an unpredictable, passionate game".
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Celebrate your love for America’s favorite pastime with a new line of MLB products inspired by The Simpsons

What’s Happening:

  • The longest-running animated series ever The Simpsons is gearing up for a home run with a new line of products from New Era. 
  • Inspired by MLB teams and imagery from the hit series, fans can now collect shirts and accessories to show off their love for both. 
  • The Simpsons MLB x New Era collection offers fans of all MLB teams the chance to join in on the fun!
  • While many of the items are already sold out, here a some of the items you can still pick up!

Minnesota Twins MLB Simpsons 'Clouds' New Era 9FORTY

Atlanta Braves MLB Simpsons New Era T-Shirt - Localized - Bart 'Peaches' Tee - Navy/Navy

Houston Astros MLB Simpsons New Era T-Shirt - Localized - Homer 'Cowboy' Tee - White/White

Houston Astros MLB Simpsons 'Clouds' New Era 59FIFTY

San Francisco Giants MLB Simpsons 'Clouds' New Era T-Shirt

  • Check out the full collection of items at Lids HD!

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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