Outrageous Orange! Mickey Mouse and Friends Fruit Stand Collection Has Your Go-To Summer Looks

The citrus twist your wardrobe needs this Spring!

Springtime is officially here so now’s the best time to refresh your wardrobe with bright styles for spring and summer. Disney Store has a new assortment of looks to add a splash of color and fun to your personal style with the Mickey Mouse and Friends Fruit Stand Collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

If you love Disney and citrus, you’re going to adore the Mickey Mouse and Friends Fruit Stand Collection! A variety of sweet apparel and accessories styles are coming to Disney Store, and just in time for your spring and summer adventures.

Eye-catching oranges are the star of the show and provide the perfect pattern for this assortment that includes: Linen Shirts Ear Headbands Earrings And More!

Whether you’re looking for new vacation outfits or just want to share your love of Disney all summer long, you won’t want to pass up this collection.

Mickey Mouse and Friends Fruit Stand Collection will be available at Disney Store on March 30.

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Toy Savings Event: Buy One, Get One 50% Off

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning



