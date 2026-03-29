Photos: EPCOT Channels Their Past and Present with New Merchandise

Still in the height of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, we stopped by the park that celebrates the magic of possibility and found some new merchandise celebrating the park's storied past.

First up, we found this Figment pullover sweatshirt, with the popular character embroidered on the front of the item, above a colored Walt Disney World logo featuring the color scheme of the popular character.

As of press time, we found that this item was going for $64.99 plus tax. A new Spirit Jersey is also available at the park, featuring the original EPCOT logo on the chest, with EPCOT across the shoulders. However, the letters represent a different experience at the park, with the "E" showcasing The Seas with Nemo and Friends, the "P" with Remy's Ratatouille Adventure, "C" with Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the "O" with World Showcase and Spaceship Earth, carrying over into the "T" which also features Figment and the top of the Imagination pavilion pyramids.

Figment is also featured in a stylized, 80's aesthetic t-shirt that is also a deep cut for serious EPCOT fans, throwing back to a scene in the original iteration of Journey Into Imagination featuring lasers that were being conducted by Dreamfinder.

We think this shirt should have been the merchandise for the short-lived fireworks show at the park, EPCOT Forever, with its 80s vibes and style, but it has arrived well after the show has departed. That said, we'll still take it!

And we already mentioned Dreamfinder, the creator of Figment in the original version of Journey Into Imagination at the park, but now the character takes center stage on this new t-shirt that throws back to the original attraction.

The t-shirts (as of press time) were 2 for $29.99 plus tax each, or $32.99 plus tax for one. We found these items at a number of EPCOT locations, so be on the lookout for them on your next visit. To visit EPCOT and the rest of Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!