Disney Night Returns to "American Idol" With Magical Performances and Iconic Songs

Contestants take on beloved Disney classics in one of the season’s most anticipated episodes.

It’s one of the most anticipated nights of the season, where storytelling and powerhouse vocals collide. Disney Night is airing tonight on American Idol.

What’s Happening:

Each year, Disney Night transforms the competition into something a little more magical, challenging contestants to take on some of the most beloved songs in pop culture history. From emotional ballads to high-energy anthems, tonight’s lineup pulls from across the Disney catalog, giving finalists the chance to connect with audiences through songs that generations have grown up with.

With classics spanning animated favorites and live-action hits, the stakes are higher than ever. Whether it’s channeling the emotional depth of Coco or delivering the vocal power behind Frozen, contestants must balance technical precision with genuine storytelling to stand out.

Viewers watching tonight’s Disney Night on American Idol will also be treated to a special rendition of a new song from the upcoming Descendants: Wicked Wonderland.

Disney Night has long been a fan-favorite episode, often serving as a turning point in the competition. It’s where breakout performances happen, identities are solidified, and contestants prove they can take on iconic material while making it their own.

This year’s setlist offers a wide range of styles and emotional tones, from heartfelt tributes to show-stopping classics, including: Braden Rumfelt — “Remember Me” from Coco Brooks — “The Climb” from Hannah Montana: The Movie Chris Tungseth — “Let It Go” from Frozen Daniel Stallworth — “A Whole New World” from Aladdin Hannah Harper — “Almost There” from The Princess and the Frog Jordan McCullough — “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas Keyla Richardson — “Circle of Life” from The Lion King Kyndal — “Butterfly Fly Away” from Hannah Montana: The Movie Lucas Leon — “Life Is a Highway” from Cars



As the competition heats up, tonight’s performances could be pivotal in shaping who moves forward and who captures the audience’s vote. With such an iconic catalog to pull from, expectations are sky-high, and if history is any indication, Disney Night rarely disappoints.

For those looking to tune in, American Idol is available to stream on Disney+ as part of its live TV offerings.

New episodes, including tonight’s Disney Night, air live on ABC and can be streamed in real time through Disney+ for eligible subscribers.

If you miss the live broadcast, episodes are typically available to stream on demand shortly after they air, making it easy to catch every performance, vote, and standout moment on your own schedule.

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