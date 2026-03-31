Introduction of Social Voting Delays "American Idol" Elimination Results

It's safe to say, this new voting system is definitely popular!

American Idol ran into some issues last night on ABC, as the new live social voting feature didn't go as planned – delaying the results of this week's episode.

What's Happening:

American Idol was set to introduce social voting – allowing fans (and specifically, younger viewers) to vote for their favorites via social media – during last night's episode.

However, as Deadline reports, the results ended up being postponed as the Top 12 singers waited patiently to see if they would make it through the Songs of Faith episode.

Host Ryan Seacrest revealed in the closing moments of Monday’s show that no one would leave this week because the new voting system saw "tens of millions of votes coming in at a rate we’ve never seen before."

He added, “This is the first time it’s ever happened. Believe me, I’ve been here every night. We want to make sure we get every vote counted, and every vote right. We’ll carry forward those votes, get everything verified. At the top of next week’s show, your results will be revealed live on this stage. There you have it, America, tens of millions of votes, your top 12 will sing for your votes live all over again.”

The 12 contestants will now find out which two have been eliminated at the beginning of next week's show – airing Monday, April 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.

Idol showrunner Megan Michaels Wolflick has wanted to do social media voting on the show for the last five years, finally pulling the trigger this season.

Surprisingly in the age of social media, this is something no other major entertainment show has done before.

You can watch the Songs of Faith episode of American Idol for yourself now on Disney+.

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