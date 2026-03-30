"Grey's Anatomy" Picked Up for Record-Extending 23rd Season
Find out who may be leaving and who should be staying.
ABC’s hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy has been renewed for another season, continuing its stint as the longest running primetime medical drama.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline is reporting that Grey’s Anatomy has been renewed for Season 23, extending its record as the longest-running primetime medical drama.
- ABC has now renewed its entire Thursday lineup for the 2026–27 season.
- Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver will exit as series regulars after Season 22.
- Several longtime cast members are expected to return, as most still have contracts in place.
- This includes Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Camilla Luddington, and Caterina Scorsone.
- The episode count for next season is undecided but may be slightly reduced due to budget cuts.
- The show remains highly popular on streaming, ranking among the most-watched series globally and in the U.S.
- Ellen Pompeo will continue narrating and appear on a recurring basis.
- Executive producers include Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and showrunner Meg Marinis.
- Other renewed ABC Thursday shows include 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Nashville, High Potential, and Abbott Elementary.
Waiting on Renewal:
- ABC’s new breakout hit RJ Decker will be moving up to the 9PM Tuesday block next month as High Potential wraps its 2nd season.
- While the show is less than a handful of episodes into its first season, this move marks a good sign for the show which is yet to be renewed for a second season.
- While this isn’t surprising, as, again, the show just kicked off earlier this month, ABC is expected to renew the Floridan crime series.
Read More ABC: