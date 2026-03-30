"Grey's Anatomy" Picked Up for Record-Extending 23rd Season

Find out who may be leaving and who should be staying.
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ABC’s hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy has been renewed for another season, continuing its stint as the longest running primetime medical drama.  

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline is reporting that Grey’s Anatomy has been renewed for Season 23, extending its record as the longest-running primetime medical drama.
  • ABC has now renewed its entire Thursday lineup for the 2026–27 season.
  • Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver will exit as series regulars after Season 22.
  • Several longtime cast members are expected to return, as most still have contracts in place.
  • This includes Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Camilla Luddington, and Caterina Scorsone.
  • The episode count for next season is undecided but may be slightly reduced due to budget cuts.
  • The show remains highly popular on streaming, ranking among the most-watched series globally and in the U.S.
  • Ellen Pompeo will continue narrating and appear on a recurring basis.
  • Executive producers include Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and showrunner Meg Marinis.
  • Other renewed ABC Thursday shows include 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Nashville, High Potential, and Abbott Elementary.

Waiting on Renewal:

  • ABC’s new breakout hit RJ Decker will be moving up to the 9PM Tuesday block next month as High Potential wraps its 2nd season. 
  • While the show is less than a handful of episodes into its first season, this move marks a good sign for the show which is yet to be renewed for a second season. 
  • While this isn’t surprising, as, again, the show just kicked off earlier this month, ABC is expected to renew the Floridan crime series. 

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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