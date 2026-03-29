"GMA3" Guest List: John Leguizamo, Alex Aster, and More to Appear Week of March 30th
The show also welcomes Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Billy Ray, Sarah McAllister, and Chefs Reilly Meehan, Sheldon Simeon, and Chris Valdes.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of March 30-April 3. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of March 30-April 3
- Monday, March 30
- Alex Aster (Starside)
- ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
- Tuesday, March 31
- Trinity Jo-Li Bliss (Avatar: Fire and Ash digital release)
- Chef Reilly Meehan (A Little Bit Extra: 100 Recipes That Serve Up Something Special)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, April 1
- John Leguizamo (Dear Killer Nannies)
- ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, April 2
- Chef Sheldon Simeon (Ohana Style: Food from Hawai’i, for Your Family)
- Sarah McAllister (CEO and founder of GoCleanCo; shares spring cleaning hacks)
- ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, April 3
- Billy Ray (Burn the Water)
- Easter brunch with Chef Chris Valdes
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Nebraska
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.