"GMA3" Guest List: John Leguizamo, Alex Aster, and More to Appear Week of March 30th

The show also welcomes Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Billy Ray, Sarah McAllister, and Chefs Reilly Meehan, Sheldon Simeon, and Chris Valdes.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of March 30-April 3. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of March 30-April 3

Monday, March 30 Alex Aster (Starside) ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto

Tuesday, March 31 Trinity Jo-Li Bliss (Avatar: Fire and Ash digital release) Chef Reilly Meehan (A Little Bit Extra: 100 Recipes That Serve Up Something Special) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, April 1 John Leguizamo (Dear Killer Nannies) ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, April 2 Chef Sheldon Simeon (Ohana Style: Food from Hawai’i, for Your Family) Sarah McAllister (CEO and founder of GoCleanCo; shares spring cleaning hacks) ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, April 3 Billy Ray (Burn the Water) Easter brunch with Chef Chris Valdes 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Nebraska Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.