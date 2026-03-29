"The View" Guest List: Brandy Norwood, Rahm Emanuel, and More to Appear Week of March 30th

Whitney Cummings joins as co-host, and additional guests include: Don Lemon, Arsenio Hall, Hasan Minhaj, Ismael Loutfi, and Deborah Roberts.

Next week The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show, including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues, including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more.

Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring actors, authors, and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of March 30-April 3:

Monday, March 30 - Guest co-host Whitney Cummings Hasan Minhaj and Ismael Loutfi (Ismael Loutfi: Heavenly Baba)

Tuesday, March 31 - Guest co-host Whitney Cummings Rahm Emanuel (former mayor of Chicago)

Wednesday, April 1 - Guest co-host Whitney Cummings Brandy Norwood (Phases: A Memoir) Deborah Roberts (20/20)

Thursday, April 2 - Guest co-host Whitney Cummings Don Lemon (The Don Lemon Show) Arsenio Hall (Arsenio: A Memoir)

Friday, April 3 - Encore Broadcast: Origins Air Date March 3, 2026 Elisabeth Hasselbeck (Guest Co-Host) Zach Braff (Scrubs) Joan Lunden (former GMA anchor; JOAN: Life Beyond the Script)



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive-produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.