"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Jack Quaid, Barbie Ferreira, and More to Appear Week of March 30th

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of April 2th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of March 30-April 3:

Monday, March 30 David Oyelowo (Newborn) U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.; author, Stand) Prime Focus, featuring Peter Charalambous, examines newly released former DOGE staffers’ deposition videos, standing by the department’s sweeping spending cuts

Tuesday, March 31 Luke Tennie (Shrinking) Jack Quaid (The Boys) Prime focus highlights NASA’s moon exploration program, Artemis II, set to launch in April

Wednesday, April 1 Barbie Ferreira (Faces of Death; Mile End Kicks) Mo Willems and The Pigeon (It’s My Bird-Day) Prime Focus, featuring Gio Benitez, tours Alaska Airlines’ new facility outside of Seattle, where they train crew members on everything from unruly passengers to cabin depressurization

Thursday, April 2 Gaten Matarazzo and Sean Giambrone (Pizza Movie) Prime Focus, featuring Steve Osunsami, highlights the new technology that is helping diabetic patients gain a new lease on life by minimizing the need for amputations

Friday, April 3 TikTalk with creator Jason Nguyen



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews, and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.