Original "Malcolm in the Middle" Cast React to Funniest Moments from the Show Ahead of "Life's Still Unfair" Debut

We're just about 10 days away from the release of "Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair" on Hulu!

A new video sees the stars of Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair react to some of the funniest scenes from the original series.

What's Happening:

The original cast of Malcolm in the Middle reacts to a few of the funniest scenes of the landmark sitcom in a new video just shared by Hulu.

Sitting around the sofa are: Frankie Muniz (Malcolm) Bryan Cranston (Hal) Jane Kaczmarek (Lois) Christopher Masterson (Francis) Justin Berfield (Reese) Emy Coligado (Piama)

This, of course, comes as they all star in the four-part continuation of the series, Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair, which hits Hulu in just a couple of weeks.

Some of the scenes they watch in the video include: Hal's skating lesson Lois' parking lot road rage Malcolm's reaction to a memorable pregnancy announcement



The new four-part special event finds Malcolm dragged back into his family after hiding himself from them for over a decade. It all happens when Hal and Lois demand his presence at their 40th anniversary party.

Dewey will now be played by actor Caleb Ellsworth-Clark instead of Erik Per Sullivan, who is studying at Harvard and opted out of the reunion.

They’re joined by new cast members Keeley Karsten (Leah, Malcolm’s daughter), Kiana Madeira (Tristan, Malcolm’s girlfriend), Caleb Ellsworth-Clark (as Dewey) and Vaughan Murrae (Kelly, Malcolm’s youngest sibling).

Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair streams exclusively on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on Friday, April 10.

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