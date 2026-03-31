A Longtime Friendship Goes Bad in the First Photos From Hulu's "Anti-Romantic" Comedy Series, "Alice and Steve"

The first images have been revealed from Alice and Steve, a new comedy series coming to Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in the US this summer, while launching on Disney+ internationally.

What's Happening:

Alice and Steve stars Nicola Walker (Spooks) and Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords) as the title characters, longtime best friends turned foes when Steve begins dating Alice's 26-year-old daughter, Izzy (Yali Topol Margalith).

The cast also includes Joel Fry, Tyrese Eaton-Dyce, Marcia Warren, Eilidh Fisher and Ebony Aboagye. Alice and Steve is created and written by Sophie Goodhart (Sex Education) and directed by Tom Kingsley (Stath Lets Flats).

The six-episode Alice and Steve is described as an "anti-romantic comedy," with the official description reading, "Alice is devastated when her best friend Steve starts dating her 26-year-old daughter Izzy. She’s going to lose her best friend and her daughter in one fell swoop. Alice tries everything she can to end the relationship. Unfortunately for her, Steve’s more than ready for the attack, and what begins as a perfect friendship, devolves into an all-out feud."

The series will have its world premieres at CANNESERIES 2026, taking place between April 23 and April 26, before debuting on Hulu and Disney+ sometime this summer.

Slowly but surely, the very funny and talented Clement is building up a case for Disney Legend status through an incredibly eclectic list of credits across film and TV and in a variety of genres, in projects aimed at very different audiences. That includes his appearances in Muppets Most Wanted, Moana, Legion, and the Avatar sequels, along with serving as co-creator on What We Do in the Shadows. On the non-Disney side of things, Clement was also a co-creator on Apple TV's 2024 TV series remake of Time Bandits. Though it was cancelled after one season, it's a fun, underrated series and worth seeking out.