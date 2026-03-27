Hulu Developing Legal Drama "Opposing Counsel" Based on Sheldon Siegel Book Series
This is the latest in a string of new projects in development at Hulu.
Hulu is developing a new legal drama titled Opposing Counsel, based on Sheldon Siegel’s critically acclaimed book series.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that the new legal drama is being developed by writers Lauren Fields (The Flash) and Morgan Faust (The Company You Keep, DC's Legends of Tomorrow).
- Opposing Counsel is described as a character-driven legal prestigural set in modern-day San Francisco. The show centers on newly elected District Attorney Rosie Fernandez and her ex-priest-turned-defense-attorney husband Mike Daley as they navigate their marriage living on opposite sides of the law. Mike, Rosie and their teams of richly drawn colleagues regularly face oﬀ in court as they each fight for what they believe is right in an unpredictable legal climate.
- In season one, the couple is forced to face oﬀ in court when their best friend is accused of a brutal double homicide. What begins as a high profile murder trial becomes a collision course between marriage and justice-pushing them to their professional and personal limits.
- Fields and Faust are also executive producing along with Jonathan Gabay, Jonathan Elrich and Michael LoFaso for Rideback.
- The project is based on the 17 books of Siegel's book series of legal procedurals, with the first book titled Special Circumstances.
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