Ryan Phillippe Set to Star In Second Season of "9-1-1: Nashville"

Reports indicate Phillippe signed a multi-year deal.
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Ryan Phillippe is set to appear in the second season of the hit ABC series, 9-1-1: Nashville, seemingly sticking around longer than his character on a previous ABC series.

What's Happening:

  • Ryan Phillippe is reportedly joining the cast of the ABC series, 9-1-1: Nashville, as a series regular.
  • According to a report from Deadline, Phillippe has locked in a multi-year deal, starring in the series as a "brilliant, iconoclastic detective who moves to Nashville from New York. A seductive bad boy with a past, he'll stir up all kinds of juicy drama with our first responders while leading an investigation into a mysterious criminal tormenting Nashville on a biblical scale.
  • He will join the current series regulars Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz, Hailey Kilgore, and Hunter McVey.
  • In recent years, Philippe has also been seen on ABC in the series Big Sky, though his run on that series (despite being a headlining part of early marketing) came to an early end in the first episode.

Nashville Awaits:

  • Though still in its first season, 9-1-1: Nashville has already been renewed for a second season, alongside another renewal for original series, 9-1-1 at the alphabet network.
  • After a short break, 9-1-1: Nashville is set to return on April 30, with the Season 1 finale slated for the following Thursday, May 7.
  • Like 9-1-1 before it, 9-1-1: Nashville brings the action of the procedural following first responders - firefighters, paramedics, police, and 9-1-1 dispatchers - from Los Angeles to Nashville.
  • As such, the show mixes the same high-stakes rescues and drama that the brand is known for, but with a bit of a southern flair and family drama in the new setting.
  • Like the rest of the franchise, it brings big, over-the-top emergencies to Nashville - like major accidents, tornadoes, and more - centered on Station 113 of the Nashville Fire Department and their intertwined personal lives.

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Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
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