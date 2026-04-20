Ryan Phillippe Set to Star In Second Season of "9-1-1: Nashville"
Reports indicate Phillippe signed a multi-year deal.
Ryan Phillippe is set to appear in the second season of the hit ABC series, 9-1-1: Nashville, seemingly sticking around longer than his character on a previous ABC series.
What's Happening:
- Ryan Phillippe is reportedly joining the cast of the ABC series, 9-1-1: Nashville, as a series regular.
- According to a report from Deadline, Phillippe has locked in a multi-year deal, starring in the series as a "brilliant, iconoclastic detective who moves to Nashville from New York. A seductive bad boy with a past, he'll stir up all kinds of juicy drama with our first responders while leading an investigation into a mysterious criminal tormenting Nashville on a biblical scale.
- He will join the current series regulars Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz, Hailey Kilgore, and Hunter McVey.
- In recent years, Philippe has also been seen on ABC in the series Big Sky, though his run on that series (despite being a headlining part of early marketing) came to an early end in the first episode.
Nashville Awaits:
- Though still in its first season, 9-1-1: Nashville has already been renewed for a second season, alongside another renewal for original series, 9-1-1 at the alphabet network.
- After a short break, 9-1-1: Nashville is set to return on April 30, with the Season 1 finale slated for the following Thursday, May 7.
- Like 9-1-1 before it, 9-1-1: Nashville brings the action of the procedural following first responders - firefighters, paramedics, police, and 9-1-1 dispatchers - from Los Angeles to Nashville.
- As such, the show mixes the same high-stakes rescues and drama that the brand is known for, but with a bit of a southern flair and family drama in the new setting.
- Like the rest of the franchise, it brings big, over-the-top emergencies to Nashville - like major accidents, tornadoes, and more - centered on Station 113 of the Nashville Fire Department and their intertwined personal lives.
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