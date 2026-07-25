"GMA" Guest List: Cast of "The Shards" and More to Appear Week of July 27th

The show also welcomes Emmy Rossum, Stassi Schroeder, Jacob Batalon, Sepideh Moafi, and others.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for July 27-August 1. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more. 
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of July 27-August 1:

  • Monday, July 27
    • Kaia Gerber, Igby Rigney, Homer Gere, Hayes Warner, and Graham Campbell (The Shards)
    • Emmy Rossum (Furious)
    • Chef Jae Lee
    • ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
  • Tuesday, July 28
    • Joe Buck (ESPN Jeopardy!)
    • ESPN Jeopardy! set visit with Trevor Ault
    • Dave Wedge (Blizzard of Lies)
    • Wags and Walks founders Lesley Brog and Kathryn Hurley
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, July 29
    • Stassi Schroeder (House of Stassi)
    • Sepideh Moafi (The Pitt)
    • Ciara Lucas (Fitness expert)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, July 30
  • Friday, July 31
    • GMA Summer Concert series: Performance by Dan + Shay
    • Charlie Gibson and Kate Gibson (The Book Case podcast)
    • GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl with Atlanta Falcons’ A.J. and Avieon Terrell
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
  • Saturday, August 1
    • ABC Secret Savings August special

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.