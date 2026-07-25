"GMA" Guest List: Cast of "The Shards" and More to Appear Week of July 27th
The show also welcomes Emmy Rossum, Stassi Schroeder, Jacob Batalon, Sepideh Moafi, and others.
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for July 27-August 1. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of July 27-August 1:
- Monday, July 27
- Kaia Gerber, Igby Rigney, Homer Gere, Hayes Warner, and Graham Campbell (The Shards)
- Emmy Rossum (Furious)
- Chef Jae Lee
- ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
- Tuesday, July 28
- Joe Buck (ESPN Jeopardy!)
- ESPN Jeopardy! set visit with Trevor Ault
- Dave Wedge (Blizzard of Lies)
- Wags and Walks founders Lesley Brog and Kathryn Hurley
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, July 29
- Stassi Schroeder (House of Stassi)
- Sepideh Moafi (The Pitt)
- Ciara Lucas (Fitness expert)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, July 30
- Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man: Brand New Day)
- Performance from the cast of Les Misérables
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, July 31
- GMA Summer Concert series: Performance by Dan + Shay
- Charlie Gibson and Kate Gibson (The Book Case podcast)
- GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl with Atlanta Falcons’ A.J. and Avieon Terrell
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
- Saturday, August 1
- ABC Secret Savings August special
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.