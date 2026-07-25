"GMA" Guest List: Cast of "The Shards" and More to Appear Week of July 27th

The show also welcomes Emmy Rossum, Stassi Schroeder, Jacob Batalon, Sepideh Moafi, and others.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for July 27-August 1. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of July 27-August 1:

Monday, July 27 Kaia Gerber, Igby Rigney, Homer Gere, Hayes Warner, and Graham Campbell (The Shards) Emmy Rossum (Furious) Chef Jae Lee ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto

Tuesday, July 28 Joe Buck (ESPN Jeopardy!) ESPN Jeopardy! set visit with Trevor Ault Dave Wedge (Blizzard of Lies) Wags and Walks founders Lesley Brog and Kathryn Hurley Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, July 29 Stassi Schroeder (House of Stassi) Sepideh Moafi (The Pitt) Ciara Lucas (Fitness expert) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, July 30 Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man: Brand New Day) Performance from the cast of Les Misérables Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, July 31 GMA Summer Concert series: Performance by Dan + Shay Charlie Gibson and Kate Gibson (The Book Case podcast) GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl with Atlanta Falcons’ A.J. and Avieon Terrell The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto

Saturday, August 1 ABC Secret Savings August special



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.



