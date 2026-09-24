Tamera Mowry-Housley to Guest Star on Season 2 of ABC's "Scrubs" Revival

The "Sister, Sister" actor will play Dr. Steffie.

Hallmark Channel regular Tamera Mowry-Housley is set to guest star in the upcoming second season of ABC's Scrubs reboot.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that Tamera Mowry-Housley will be making a guest appearance in Season 2 of Scrubs.

Specifically, the Sister, Sister actor will be playing Dr. Steffie , a pediatric doctor who tries to persuade Tosh (Ava Bunn) to choose peds as her specialty.

a pediatric doctor who tries to persuade Tosh (Ava Bunn) to choose peds as her specialty. Mowry-Housley got her start staring opposite her twin sister in the comedy series Sister, Sister, going on to star in other series such as Roommates, Melissa and Joey, and on the chat show The Real.

In Season 2 of Scrubs, J.D., Turk and Elliot have leveled up from interns to icons at Sacred Heart. Now, the respected doctors inspire the next generation while balancing the ups and downs of working in a hospital. Together with characters new and old, they are navigating this next chapter with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way.

Scrubs' series regulars include Zach Braff as John “J.D.” Dorian, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk, Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid and Ava Bunn as Sam Tosh, with the latter now promoted from her recurring status in Season 1.

Scrubs returns to ABC with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, September 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET, streaming the next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

You can see what our own Alex Reif thought of the revival season of the series in his Scrubs review.

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