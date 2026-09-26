WYNTK: Hurly-Burly Opens, "Coven Academy" Premieres, First Universal Nights Event, and More This Week in the World of Disney and Beyond

Check out everything happening during the week of September 27–October 3, 2026.

An exciting new entertainment and food venue opens at Disney's BoardWalk, the supernatural teen drama Coven Academy premieres, and Universal Orlando hosts the first Universal Nights event at Epic Universe. Here’s just some things to keep your eyes on in the coming week. Be sure to check back here at Laughing Place as we will have reviews, recaps, and coverage from each of these events, series, and movies!

Set to officially open on Thursday, October 1 – Walt Disney World's birthday – Hurly-Burly will welcome guests for fun-filled afternoons and glamorous evenings inside a historic seaside theatre with a vibrant BoardWalk story that spans over a century.

– Walt Disney World's birthday – Hurly-Burly will welcome guests for fun-filled afternoons and glamorous evenings inside a historic seaside theatre with a vibrant BoardWalk story that spans over a century. In the afternoon, the venue will host family-friendly activities like trivia and other games led by a charismatic host.

Beginning at 9 p.m., Hurly-Burly will transition into a live music venue, welcoming guests 21-and-over to unwind with classic, coastal-inspired cocktails and tasty light bites, while enjoying a variety of musical entertainment that perfectly complements the BoardWalk’s other unique offerings.

Get excited for this new venue with a look at the full menu for Hurly-Burly.

Set against the moody backdrop of New Orleans, Coven Academy follows a trio of teenage witches-in-training who are bound by destiny to guard their city against dangerous, ancient forces. Between unraveling dark secrets, mastering volatile magic, and facing off against distractingly cute rivals, they must also navigate the heartbreaks and deep bonds that come with growing up.

The series stars: Malina Pauli Weissman (A Series of Unfortunate Events) as Briar Tiffani Thiessen (90210) as Miss Graves Malachi Barton (Camp Rock 3) as Jake Louis Thresher (Boarders) as Ollie Jordan Leftwich (Family Switch) as Sasha Ora Duplass (Their Town) as Tegan

All episodes will be available on Disney+ and Hulu at once on Friday, October 2, while airing in weekly blocks on Freeform, premiering nine chapters on October 1, six on October 8, and the final six on October 15.

A new show with a very interesting name is set to make its debut at Tokyo Disneyland this week – "The D-Groovationz4 Live: Happy! Funky! Groovy! Tour"

Replacing Club Mouse Beat on the Tomorrowland Stage, this new show will feature performances and live vocals by a group of all-star vocalists and dancers known as "The D-Groovationz4."

Together with Micky Mouse and other Disney friends, The D-Groovationz4 will hold an exhilarating concert to showcase the power of music and how it brings people together.

The show will feature new songs and fresh spins on Disney classics, with appearances from characters from Wreck-It Ralph and Big Hero 6 joining in the fun.

4-5 performances of this 25-minute-long show will be held daily when it debuts on Wednesday, September 30.

Universal Orlando is bringing a brand-new after-hours event to its newest theme park, Epic Universe, simply titled Universal Nights.

Guests in attendance will enjoy nighttime access to the park, including attractions, entertainment, character meet and greets, and more.

Additionally, guests will also be able to enjoy complimentary snacks and beverages during the event.

The first event of five takes place on Saturday, October 3, kicking off at 9 p.m. with access beginning at 7 p.m.

In Season 2 of Scrubs, J.D., Turk and Elliot have leveled up from interns to icons at Sacred Heart. Now, the respected doctors inspire the next generation while balancing the ups and downs of working in a hospital. Together with characters new and old, they are navigating this next chapter with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way.

Scrubs' series regulars include Zach Braff as John “J.D.” Dorian, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk, Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid and Ava Bunn as Sam Tosh, with the latter now promoted from her recurring status in Season 1.

Scrubs returns to ABC with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, September 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET, streaming the next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Finn and Jake are heading back to the Land of Ooo for another round of unexpected adventures, as Season 2 of Adventure Time: Side Quests hits Hulu.

In the new season, Finn and Jake once again find themselves taking on side quests that quickly become much bigger than expected. From wrestling toads and facing baby gladiators to getting caught up in magical spells, the duo will encounter plenty of strange situations as they explore more of the wild and wonderful Land of Ooo.

Adventure Time: Side Quests Season 2 will be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu beginning Friday, October 2.

Following the middling results of M3GAN 2.0, the spin-off film SOULM8TE was pulled from its scheduled theatrical release date of January 2026. The film was instead released digitally last month, and is now coming to Hulu as part of its Huluween festivities.

SOULM8TE follows a grieving engineer tasked with testing a ruthless tech giant’s new artificially intelligent android. But when he attempts to program her to be a truly sentient soulmate, she develops needs of her own – unleashing a relentless spree of precision-engineered mayhem.

The titular android is brought to life by Lily Sullivan ( Evil Dead Rise ), while the film also stars: David Rysdahl (Alien: Earth) Claudia Doumit (The Boys) Arty Froushan ( Daredevil: Born Again )

Evil Dead Rise The film's release on Hulu serves as a kickoff to this year's Huluween lineup, available to stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ beginning Thursday, October 1.