Additional Dates Added for Universal Nights After-Hours Event at Universal Epic Universe

This after-hours event will give fans the chance to experience Universal's newest park in the dark, with lighter crowds and free snacks.

Earlier this summer, Universal Orlando announced a new after-hours event at their newest theme park, Epic Universe – and now, more dates have been added.

What's Happening:

Set to debut in October, Universal Nights at Epic Universe is an all-new limited capacity party under the stars that invites guests to experience the park in a whole new way.

Originally scheduled for just two nights (October 3 and 17), now three additional nights have been added for the event, due to popular demand.

The newly added event dates are: Saturday, October 24 Friday, November 6 Friday, November 20

While tickets for October 17 have sold out, tickets for all other event dates remain available for purchase for $179.99 plus tax person.

Guests in attendance will enjoy nighttime access to the park, including attractions, entertainment, character meet and greets, and more.

Additionally, guests will also be able to enjoy complimentary snacks and beverages during the event.

Universal Nights will run from 9:00 p.m. to Midnight on event dates, but guests will be able to arrive starting at 7:00 p.m. to enjoy the park (as well as the new Universal Celestial Goodnight) before the event begins.

More Universal Orlando News:

One of Universal Studios Florida's opening day attractions, Animal Actors On Location, will be closing permanently in November.

The Annual Passholder and Team Member discount store is moving across the park to the former Custom Gear store.

Halloween Horror Nights 35 has kicked off for the year – so check out our coverage of the haunted houses, food, merchandise, and more!

Fast & Furious: Supercharged has permanently closed, and signs of the former attraction were quickly removed.