Additional Dates Added for Universal Nights After-Hours Event at Universal Epic Universe

This after-hours event will give fans the chance to experience Universal's newest park in the dark, with lighter crowds and free snacks.

Earlier this summer, Universal Orlando announced a new after-hours event at their newest theme park, Epic Universe – and now, more dates have been added.

What's Happening:

  • Set to debut in October, Universal Nights at Epic Universe is an all-new limited capacity party under the stars that invites guests to experience the park in a whole new way.
  • Originally scheduled for just two nights (October 3 and 17), now three additional nights have been added for the event, due to popular demand.
  • The newly added event dates are:
    • Saturday, October 24
    • Friday, November 6
    • Friday, November 20
  • While tickets for October 17 have sold out, tickets for all other event dates remain available for purchase for $179.99 plus tax person.
  • Guests in attendance will enjoy nighttime access to the park, including attractions, entertainment, character meet and greets, and more.
  • Additionally, guests will also be able to enjoy complimentary snacks and beverages during the event.
  • Universal Nights will run from 9:00 p.m. to Midnight on event dates, but guests will be able to arrive starting at 7:00 p.m. to enjoy the park (as well as the new Universal Celestial Goodnight) before the event begins.

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