Additional Dates Added for Universal Nights After-Hours Event at Universal Epic Universe
This after-hours event will give fans the chance to experience Universal's newest park in the dark, with lighter crowds and free snacks.
Earlier this summer, Universal Orlando announced a new after-hours event at their newest theme park, Epic Universe – and now, more dates have been added.
What's Happening:
- Set to debut in October, Universal Nights at Epic Universe is an all-new limited capacity party under the stars that invites guests to experience the park in a whole new way.
- Originally scheduled for just two nights (October 3 and 17), now three additional nights have been added for the event, due to popular demand.
- The newly added event dates are:
- Saturday, October 24
- Friday, November 6
- Friday, November 20
- While tickets for October 17 have sold out, tickets for all other event dates remain available for purchase for $179.99 plus tax person.
- Guests in attendance will enjoy nighttime access to the park, including attractions, entertainment, character meet and greets, and more.
- Additionally, guests will also be able to enjoy complimentary snacks and beverages during the event.
- Universal Nights will run from 9:00 p.m. to Midnight on event dates, but guests will be able to arrive starting at 7:00 p.m. to enjoy the park (as well as the new Universal Celestial Goodnight) before the event begins.
More Universal Orlando News:
- One of Universal Studios Florida's opening day attractions, Animal Actors On Location, will be closing permanently in November.
- The Annual Passholder and Team Member discount store is moving across the park to the former Custom Gear store.
- Halloween Horror Nights 35 has kicked off for the year – so check out our coverage of the haunted houses, food, merchandise, and more!
- Fast & Furious: Supercharged has permanently closed, and signs of the former attraction were quickly removed.
Laughing Place recommends MEI Travel for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning