Universal Studios Florida Closing Long-Running Entertainment Offering After Over 30 Years

Does Lassie still hit hard with the new generation, though?

Universal Orlando has revealed the impending permanent closure of another one of their opening day attractions, getting ready to shutter the Animal Actors on Location show in November.

What's Happening:

Animal Actors On Location, or more colloquially known as "Animal Actors", is set to close at Universal Studios Florida after over 30 years in operation at the park.

Long considered an opening day attraction (though the show has seen numerous changes and titles), the concept of the live Animal Actors presentation has been the same since the park first welcomed guests back in 1990.

In an official response on social media, Universal Orlando has shared that the final day to experience the show will be in November.

The response reads, "Animal Actors On Location! will run its last shows on Monday, November 2. The show will no longer be available beginning Tuesday, November 3."

No further details were given beyond that, and no official replacement - if any (see also: "Fear Factor Live!") - has been revealed at this time.

A Bit of History:

The basic premise of the show, originally dubbed Animal Actors Stage, has remained the same since the park opened - show the park guests how Hollywood uses trained animals in movies and television.

This includes dogs, birds, ponies, horses, monkeys, and other trained animals alongside their trainers explaining how the animals have been trained to perform. It's legitimate demonstrations mixed with comedy and audience participation.

Throughout the show's run, animals representing films like Babe, Men In Black, Beethoven, The Grinch, Meet the Parents, Lassie, and more have been featured as content in the show.

A big change came in 2001, when the show was rebranded as Animal Planet Live, giving the show a brand identity, but largely stayed with the same format of the original.

In 2006, the Animal Planet branding was dropped and returned to more of a generalized Animals in Hollywood concept, becoming Animal Actors on Location!

Universal Studios Hollywood had a similar show for decades, getting a dedicated stage for Animal Actors back in 1970, with that show evolving and changing over the years and eventually closing in 2023.

Rampant Speculation:

The Animal Actors on Location theater is a big one, and right in the middle of two highly themed areas of Universal Studios Florida. While one side of the theater serves as home to the relatively new and kid-oriented DreamWorks Land, the other is Springfield U.S.A., home of The Simpsons-themed attractions and dining experiences.

Of note, the licensing contract for using The Simpsons is set to expire in 2028, after a deal that was singed back in 2008 between Universal and Fox that was originally set for 20 years.

Should either party - Disney (who now owns The Simpsons) or Universal - opt not to renew this contract, combined with Animal Actors on Location, this would open up a gargantuan swath of land for something new and on the scale that Universal has been building in recent years (Super Nintendo World, etc.)

Should that not occur, this space could then be absorbed by DreamWorks Land and incorporate some of that I.P. into something new.

What we really don't want to see is yet another abandoned theater at Universal Orlando Resort, which (as of press time) includes the Toon Lagoon Amphitheater at Islands of Adventure, and Fear Factor Live (though used during Halloween Horror Nights) at Universal Studios Florida. The stage that was home to The Eighth Voyage of Sindbad just missed the cut, having been recently demolished for new developments in that area of Islands of Adventure.