Video: House Highlights at Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights 35

In the words of Sabrina Carpenter, "do you want the house tour?"

Halloween Horror Nights 35 is here, check out some highlights of the amazing houses, thrills, and chills found at this year’s event!

What’s Happening:

Halloween Horror Nights is celebrating its 35th anniversary at Universal Orlando Resort, with the event taking over Universal Studios Florida on select nights from August 28 through November 1, 2026.

The milestone year is themed to the Infernal Carnival of Nightmares, with Jack the Clown and Dr. Oddfellow serving as the event’s sinister ringmasters.

Throughout the event, guests will be able to enjoy 10 different houses, 4 different scare zones, and tons of entertainment, merchandise, and food you won’t wanna miss.

Laughing Place had the chance to visit this year’s event kickoff, and we have an extensive sneak peek for those getting ready to head to HHN 35.

Check out highlight reels from all 10 houses and this year’s wildcard scare zone Fortnitemares!

Jack & Oddfellow: Chaos & Control

Evil Dead Burn

Stranger Things 5

Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness

MADLANDS: Caged Cannibals

Cybergoria

INVASION: Alien Abduction

H.R. Bloodengutz Presents: A Halloween Fright-Tacular!

Sinners

Hellraiser

Fortnitemares

For those looking to head to Universal Orlando Resort, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Halloween Horror Nights:

Laughing Place recommends MEI Travel for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning



