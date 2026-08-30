Video: House Highlights at Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights 35
In the words of Sabrina Carpenter, "do you want the house tour?"
Halloween Horror Nights 35 is here, check out some highlights of the amazing houses, thrills, and chills found at this year’s event!
What’s Happening:
- Halloween Horror Nights is celebrating its 35th anniversary at Universal Orlando Resort, with the event taking over Universal Studios Florida on select nights from August 28 through November 1, 2026.
- The milestone year is themed to the Infernal Carnival of Nightmares, with Jack the Clown and Dr. Oddfellow serving as the event’s sinister ringmasters.
- Throughout the event, guests will be able to enjoy 10 different houses, 4 different scare zones, and tons of entertainment, merchandise, and food you won’t wanna miss.
- Laughing Place had the chance to visit this year’s event kickoff, and we have an extensive sneak peek for those getting ready to head to HHN 35.
- Check out highlight reels from all 10 houses and this year’s wildcard scare zone Fortnitemares!
Jack & Oddfellow: Chaos & Control
Evil Dead Burn
Stranger Things 5
Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness
MADLANDS: Caged Cannibals
Cybergoria
INVASION: Alien Abduction
H.R. Bloodengutz Presents: A Halloween Fright-Tacular!
Sinners
Hellraiser
Fortnitemares
- For those looking to head to Universal Orlando Resort, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Halloween Horror Nights:
- Video: Hawkins Comes to Life at Halloween Horror Nights in Stranger Things Fountain Show
- Obsessing Over "Freaky Nikki" from "Obsession" Joining the Halloween Horror Nights Lineup
- The Fog of Halloween Horror Nights Extends Further Than Ever Before to Universal Orlando Hotels
Laughing Place recommends MEI Travel for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning