Deathly Delicious: New Food and Beverage Offerings Arrive for Halloween Horror Nights 35

Are you brave enough to face these flavors?

Halloween Horror Nights 35 is serving up a frightening lineup of themed food and drinks at Universal Orlando Resort.

What’s Happening:

  • Halloween Horror Nights 35 is here at Universal Orlando Resort, running on select nights from August 28 through November 1, 2026 at Universal Studios Florida.
  • This year's event features 10 haunted houses: Sinners, Stranger Things 5, Hellraiser, Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness, Evil Dead Burn, Jack & Oddfellow: Chaos & Control, H.R. Bloodengutz Presents: A Halloween Fright-Tacular!, Madlands: Caged Cannibals, Cybergoria, and INVASION: Alien Abduction.
  • Beyond the houses, HHN 35 features scare zones, live entertainment, themed merchandise, and a huge selection of limited-time food and drinks inspired by this year's event.

@laughing_place

Here’s a look at some of the food and drinks guests can sink their teeth into at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort, featuring plenty of creations inspired by the event’s haunted houses and scares. #HHN #HHN2026 #HalloweenHorrorNights #UniversalOrlando

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  • We're taking a look at some of the food available throughout Halloween Horror Nights 35 at Universal Orlando Resort.

Lasagna Burn — Szechuan pork potsticker lasagna.

Prince of Darkness — Three-tiered mini carrot cake with cream cheese mousse and a chocolate bat.

Jack & Odd Dog — Nathan’s all-beef footlong hot dog with peppers, onions, Tostitos cheese sauce, topped with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos in an Oddfellow ube bun.

The Oddfellow Shake — Caramel cone ice cream milkshake with “Jack” whipped topping, maraschino cherry, and green sprinkles.


The Jack Shake — Caramel cone ice cream milkshake with “Jack” whipped topping, maraschino cherry, and green sprinkles.

Maniac Mix — Strawberry & blood orange vodka cocktail.

Canned Carnival Sour Ale — Sour ale with strawberry, raspberry, and lime.

Oddfellow’s Elixir — Blueberry lemonade vodka spritzer.

Death by Cheesestick — Giant hand-breaded mozzarella cheese stick with spicy marinara sauce.

Carn“Evil” Smash Tacos — Smashed cheeseburger tacos, American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, secret sauce, and toasted sesame seeds.

Deathbringer Tempura Shrimp — Crispy shrimp tempura roll with sriracha mayo and eel sauce.

Burnt Sando — Crispy brioche stuffed with pastry cream with a burnt sugar crust.

Meat Grinder Red Velvet — Freshly ground red velvet cake with cream cheese icing, raspberry sauce, and puffed rice maggots.

Bloody Bones — Smoked and charred BBQ ribs with crispy jalapeño bits.

El’s Battery Jerky — Creamy mac ’n’ cheese with garlic bread and battery jerky pieces.

Annie’s Juke Joint Catfish & Gritz — Crispy catfish with Low Country grits, crunchy garlic, and Tabasco.

Pleasure & Pain Brain — Brain custard with ripped teeth and skin, vanilla cake pieces, and strawberry sauce.

  • For those looking to head to Universal Orlando Resort, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Halloween Horror Nights:

Laughing Place recommends MEI Travel for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning


Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
View all articles by Jeremiah Good