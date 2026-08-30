Deathly Delicious: New Food and Beverage Offerings Arrive for Halloween Horror Nights 35
Are you brave enough to face these flavors?
Halloween Horror Nights 35 is serving up a frightening lineup of themed food and drinks at Universal Orlando Resort.
What’s Happening:
- Halloween Horror Nights 35 is here at Universal Orlando Resort, running on select nights from August 28 through November 1, 2026 at Universal Studios Florida.
- This year's event features 10 haunted houses: Sinners, Stranger Things 5, Hellraiser, Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness, Evil Dead Burn, Jack & Oddfellow: Chaos & Control, H.R. Bloodengutz Presents: A Halloween Fright-Tacular!, Madlands: Caged Cannibals, Cybergoria, and INVASION: Alien Abduction.
- Beyond the houses, HHN 35 features scare zones, live entertainment, themed merchandise, and a huge selection of limited-time food and drinks inspired by this year's event.
- We're taking a look at some of the food available throughout Halloween Horror Nights 35 at Universal Orlando Resort.
Lasagna Burn — Szechuan pork potsticker lasagna.
Prince of Darkness — Three-tiered mini carrot cake with cream cheese mousse and a chocolate bat.
Jack & Odd Dog — Nathan’s all-beef footlong hot dog with peppers, onions, Tostitos cheese sauce, topped with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos in an Oddfellow ube bun.
The Oddfellow Shake — Caramel cone ice cream milkshake with “Jack” whipped topping, maraschino cherry, and green sprinkles.
The Jack Shake — Caramel cone ice cream milkshake with “Jack” whipped topping, maraschino cherry, and green sprinkles.
Maniac Mix — Strawberry & blood orange vodka cocktail.
Canned Carnival Sour Ale — Sour ale with strawberry, raspberry, and lime.
Oddfellow’s Elixir — Blueberry lemonade vodka spritzer.
Death by Cheesestick — Giant hand-breaded mozzarella cheese stick with spicy marinara sauce.
Carn“Evil” Smash Tacos — Smashed cheeseburger tacos, American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, secret sauce, and toasted sesame seeds.
Deathbringer Tempura Shrimp — Crispy shrimp tempura roll with sriracha mayo and eel sauce.
Burnt Sando — Crispy brioche stuffed with pastry cream with a burnt sugar crust.
Meat Grinder Red Velvet — Freshly ground red velvet cake with cream cheese icing, raspberry sauce, and puffed rice maggots.
Bloody Bones — Smoked and charred BBQ ribs with crispy jalapeño bits.
El’s Battery Jerky — Creamy mac ’n’ cheese with garlic bread and battery jerky pieces.
Annie’s Juke Joint Catfish & Gritz — Crispy catfish with Low Country grits, crunchy garlic, and Tabasco.
Pleasure & Pain Brain — Brain custard with ripped teeth and skin, vanilla cake pieces, and strawberry sauce.
- For those looking to head to Universal Orlando Resort, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Halloween Horror Nights:
- Video: Hawkins Comes to Life at Halloween Horror Nights in Stranger Things Fountain Show
- Obsessing Over "Freaky Nikki" from "Obsession" Joining the Halloween Horror Nights Lineup
- The Fog of Halloween Horror Nights Extends Further Than Ever Before to Universal Orlando Hotels
Laughing Place recommends MEI Travel for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning