The Fog of Halloween Horror Nights Extends Further Than Ever Before to Universal Orlando Hotels

Most of the Universal Orlando Resort hotels will feature special displays, lounges, and more during Halloween Horror Nights.

This year, the fog of Halloween Horror Nights is extending further than ever before as new offerings make their way to the hotels of Universal Orlando.

What's Happening:

This fall, the Halloween Horror Nights fog creeps beyond the gates of Universal Studios Florida and throughout Universal Orlando Resort, transforming select hotels into an extension of the World’s Premier Halloween event.

New and returning highly-themed bars will continue the frights of Halloween Horror Nights before, during and after the in-park event.

Plus, all hotels will feature specialty cocktail menus across their bars featuring wickedly crafted spirits, while select hotels will serve up late-night bites for guests to enjoy after a night of screams.

Hotel guests can make use of a special priority event entrance to Halloween Horror Nights from 6:30–7:30 p.m.

New this year, hotel guests along with Passholders and Universal Rewards Cardmembers attending Halloween Horror Nights will have exclusive access to their own bar, The Keyholder Bar, located to the left of the Music Plaza Stage, to conveniently enjoy quicker access to cocktails and mocktails.

Let's break down all of the new and returning spooks coming to almost all of the Universal Orlando Resort hotels:

NEW! Loews Royal Pacific Resort

Jake’s American Bar will transform into Universal Monsters Laguna Lounge, a classic monster hideaway inspired by mid-century modern tiki. Guests can catch characters like Frankenstein, the Bride of Frankenstein, the Invisible Man, and more lurking throughout the décor, along with some larger-than-life photo ops.

NEW! Universal Stella Nova Resort

A sleek research exhibit has gone wrong, and a mysterious substance has breached containment, creeping and pulsing with a life of its own at Universal Stella Nova Resort’s Nova Bar. As guests explore the bar, they’ll notice that hazmat teams have sealed off the area and are working urgently to stabilize the situation before the substance infects everyone and everything.

NEW! Universal Terra Luna Resort

By day, Luna Bar is a sleek interstellar outpost, but by night it becomes contested ground as two rival alien species who once declared Terra Luna neutral territory are in battle. Guests will be surrounded by the turf battle, with each alien species on opposite sides of the bar.

Loews Portofino Bay Hotel

Returning for a second year, guests can climb aboard an old fishing ship, frozen in time by a freak ice storm, at The Thirsty Fish. Guests will encounter fishing nets and ropes crusted in ice, with the ship’s broken mast dangling over the bar, all surrounded by an eerie blue glow sure to send shivers down their spines.

Hard Rock Hotel

Night of the Living Shred has returned for another rancid residency at the Hard Rock Hotel’s lobby and Veranda Bar. This time around, the whole undead roadie crew is here to amp things up: more lights, more sights, and of course, more frights. Guests will experience the chaos of the Night of the Living Shred with more zombies, more band members, and a rock-fueled apocalypse at the Veranda Bar, a new addition for this year.

Loews Sapphire Falls Resort

Located in the lower lobby, guests can enter an eerie seaside Gothic Manor, where they will encounter a range of creepy floral sculptures, candelabras, and other dark-academia items scattered throughout the seating areas. New this year is the addition of a satellite bar, where guests can sip on crafted cocktails like the Witch Doctor Old Fashioned, the Pumpkin Plunder and the Haunted Jungle Bird, all of which are also available at Strong Water Tavern.

Universal Aventura Hotel

Alien overlords have taken over the hotel’s lobby bar, barVentura, serving mind-controlling cocktails as they attempt to abduct unsuspecting guests to their looming mothership.

Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort

The fan-favorite Pumpkin Lord Bar returns to Swizzle Lounge, with the theme expanding to the lobby where even more sinister roots are waiting to be unearthed.

Universal Endless Summer Resort - Dockside Inn & Suites

From the briny deep of the dead sea, spirits have washed ashore at the Sunset Lounge, taking the form of eerie driftwood sculptures guests can discover throughout the space.

What Else is Coming to Horror Nights This Year?