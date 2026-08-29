Video: Hawkins Comes to Life at Halloween Horror Nights in Stranger Things Fountain Show

Catch Stranger Things: Return to Hawkins at Halloween Horror Nights 35.

The Upside Down is taking over the Universal Studios Florida lagoon with a spectacular water show celebrating the end of the hit series and Horror Nights staple. 

What’s Happening:

  • Halloween Horror Nights 35 has risen for another year of thrills and chills. 
  • One of this year’s most anticipated houses arrives in the form of Stranger Things 5, but the Vecna-fuel action doesn’t end with a thrill trip to the Upside Down. 
  • Over on Universal Studios Florida’s central lagoon, fans of Stranger Things can enjoy the nighttime spectacular Stranger Things: Return to Hawkins.
  • Celebrating the 5 seasons of the hit series, fans will enjoy synchronized lighting, fountains, music, and projects that highlight fan-favorite moments from the series. 
  • Laughing Place had the chance to check out the full show, which you can check out below. 

  • Taking inspiration from Stranger Things 5, the post show also features Prince’s “Purple Rain” with some purple fountain effects. 
  • For those looking to head to Universal Orlando Resort, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
View all articles by Jeremiah Good