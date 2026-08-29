Video: Hawkins Comes to Life at Halloween Horror Nights in Stranger Things Fountain Show

The Upside Down is taking over the Universal Studios Florida lagoon with a spectacular water show celebrating the end of the hit series and Horror Nights staple.

What’s Happening:

Halloween Horror Nights 35 has risen for another year of thrills and chills.

One of this year’s most anticipated houses arrives in the form of Stranger Things 5, but the Vecna-fuel action doesn’t end with a thrill trip to the Upside Down.

Over on Universal Studios Florida’s central lagoon, fans of Stranger Things can enjoy the nighttime spectacular Stranger Things: Return to Hawkins.

Celebrating the 5 seasons of the hit series, fans will enjoy synchronized lighting, fountains, music, and projects that highlight fan-favorite moments from the series.

Laughing Place had the chance to check out the full show, which you can check out below.

Taking inspiration from Stranger Things 5, the post show also features Prince’s “Purple Rain” with some purple fountain effects.

For those looking to head to Universal Orlando Resort, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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