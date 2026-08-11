Get Ready to Scream: Where to Watch Everything Coming to Halloween Horror Nights 2026

The fog is about to descend upon Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood. Halloween Horror Nights 2026 is just a few weeks away and there are some exciting horror properties coming to this year's event on both coasts. Of course, that means you have plenty of homework to do before heading into the fog.

The list of properties coming to this year’s events includes:

Sinners

Stranger Things

Evil Dead Burn

Hellraiser

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

The Terrifier franchise

The Purge franchise

Obsession

The music of Ozzy Osbourne

Fortnite

If you’re looking to prepare for Halloween Horror Nights 2026 but don’t know how to watch these movies and shows, I’m here to help. I suppose you could also watch some Ozzy Osbourne music videos or, you know... play Fortnite, but we're going to focus on the other properties.

Here is a list of ways you can watch all of the horror properties coming to this year’s event.

Sinners

The last couple of years have given us a solid list of great horror films and Sinners is at or near the top of that list. It didn't take long for this hit film to make its way to Halloween Horror Nights. And luckily, we can easily stream it before stepping into that world.

Sinners is included with your subscription to:

It can also be rented or purchased on:

Sinners will be featured as haunted houses at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood.

Stranger Things

Well, it doesn't get much easier that this. Netflix's massive horror property will return to Halloween Horror Nights to finish things. It seems like a good time to revisit the recent fifth and final season.

Stranger Things can very famously be streamed on:

Stranger Things 5 will be featured as haunted houses at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood.

Evil Dead Burn

Also on that list of recently released horror films is Evil Dead Burn. The film is so recent, in fact, that it is still showing in theaters. However, you can also watch the film at home if you choose.

Evil Dead Burn can be rented or purchased on:

Evil Dead Burn will be featured as haunted houses at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood.

Hellraiser

For all the great properties we have at this year's events, this is probably the only one that can be considered a horror classic. And luckily it's not difficult to stream.

The houses on both coasts have been said to be based on the original trilogy of films, so let's look at them one at a time.

The original Hellraiser is included with your subscription to:

It can also be watched for free with ads on:

You can also rent or buy the film on:

As for Hellbound: Hellraiser II, you'll find it included with your subscription to:

It can also be watched for free with ads on:

You can also rent or buy the film on:

And finally, Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth is currently included with your subscription to:

It can also be watched for free with ads on:

You can also rent or buy the film on:

Hellraiser will be featured as haunted houses at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

That's right, the Killer Klowns are back again. And luckily, the film is still available to stream in a number of place, if you don't already own it by now.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space is included with your subscription to:

You can also watch it for free with ads on:

You can also rent or buy the film on:

Killer Klowns from Outer Space will be featured as a haunted house at Universal Studios Hollywood and in a scare zone at Universal Studios Florida.

Terrifier

Art the Clown will return to Halloween Horror Nights on both coasts after he quickly became a fan-favorite at last year's event. In case you didn't run into him enough last year, you might want brush up on his original film.

Terrifier is included with your subscription to:

You can watch it for free with ads on:

You can also rent or buy the film on:

Terrifier will be featured on the Terror Tram at Universal Studios Florida and in a scare zone at Universal Studios Florida.

The Purge

Speaking of Horror Nights staples, The Purge has to be near the top of the list for franchises featured the most. And while there is a slew of films and series in this franchise, we'll focus on the first one.

The Purge is currently only available to rent or purchase on:

The Purge franchise will be featured in The Purge: Dangerous Waters at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Obsession

And finally, we have the recent horror hit which was surprisingly announced to be coming to Halloween Horror Nights just this past weekend. Obsession is still showing in some theaters but you can also watch it at home now, just in time for Halloween Horror Nights.

Obsession is included with your subscription to:

Obsession will be featured at Universal Studios Hollywood with a walk around character experience.

Halloween Horror Nights 2026 begins Friday, August 28 at Universal Studios Florida and Thursday, September 3 at Universal Studios Hollywood.