Frightening Fashion: Halloween Horror Nights 35 Celebrates this Year's Event with New Merchandise
You'll be looking scary good!
Halloween Horror Nights 35 is giving fans plenty of ways to take this year’s scares home with an extensive new merchandise collection.
What’s Happening:
- Halloween Horror Nights is celebrating its 35th anniversary at Universal Orlando Resort, with the event taking over Universal Studios Florida on select nights from August 28 through November 1, 2026.
- The milestone year is themed to the Infernal Carnival of Nightmares, with Jack the Clown and Dr. Oddfellow serving as the event’s sinister ringmasters.
- Along with 10 new haunted houses, HHN 35 has brought an extensive merchandise lineup to the resort, ranging from apparel and accessories to collectibles, drinkware, and home decor.
- Several of this year’s houses have received their own merchandise collections, alongside items celebrating the event’s icons and 35-year history.
- Take a look below to preview some of this year’s commemorative merchandise.
Ozzy Osbourne Prince of Darkness
Sinners
Stranger Things 5
Horror Nights Originals
Evil Dead Burn
Fortnitemares
Hellraiser
Killer Klowns from Outer Space and Terrifier
- For those looking to head to Universal Orlando Resort, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Halloween Horror Nights:
- Video: Hawkins Comes to Life at Halloween Horror Nights in Stranger Things Fountain Show
- Obsessing Over "Freaky Nikki" from "Obsession" Joining the Halloween Horror Nights Lineup
- The Fog of Halloween Horror Nights Extends Further Than Ever Before to Universal Orlando Hotels
Laughing Place recommends MEI Travel for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning