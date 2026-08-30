Frightening Fashion: Halloween Horror Nights 35 Celebrates this Year's Event with New Merchandise

You'll be looking scary good!

Halloween Horror Nights 35 is giving fans plenty of ways to take this year’s scares home with an extensive new merchandise collection.

What’s Happening:

  • Halloween Horror Nights is celebrating its 35th anniversary at Universal Orlando Resort, with the event taking over Universal Studios Florida on select nights from August 28 through November 1, 2026.
  • The milestone year is themed to the Infernal Carnival of Nightmares, with Jack the Clown and Dr. Oddfellow serving as the event’s sinister ringmasters.
  • Along with 10 new haunted houses, HHN 35 has brought an extensive merchandise lineup to the resort, ranging from apparel and accessories to collectibles, drinkware, and home decor.

@laughing_place

Here’s a look at some of the merchandise available at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort, featuring designs inspired by the event’s biggest houses, icons, and scares. #HHN #HHN2026 #HalloweenHorrorNights #UniversalOrlando

♬ original sound - Laughing Place - Laughing Place

  • Several of this year’s houses have received their own merchandise collections, alongside items celebrating the event’s icons and 35-year history.
  • Take a look below to preview some of this year’s commemorative merchandise. 

Ozzy Osbourne Prince of Darkness

Sinners

Stranger Things 5

Horror Nights Originals

Evil Dead Burn

Fortnitemares

Hellraiser

Killer Klowns from Outer Space and Terrifier

  • For those looking to head to Universal Orlando Resort, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Halloween Horror Nights:

Laughing Place recommends MEI Travel for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning


Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
View all articles by Jeremiah Good