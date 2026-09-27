"Coven Academy" Cast Materializes for a Supernatural Media Blitz in New York City

We're just a few short days away from the show's October 1 premiere on Freeform!

The cast of Freeform's new supernatural series Coven Academy recently cast a spell on New York City, visiting some of the city's most iconic landmarks.

What's Happening:

We're just a few days away from the debut of the new supernatural teen drama, Coven Academy, and Disney is celebrating the new series with a media blitz in New York City.

The stars of the show, along with series creator Tim Federle, took to Times Square, where they posed for a photo alongside a giant electronic billboard for the series.

The trio of leads – Malina Pauli Weissman, Jordan Leftwich, and Ora Duplass – even made it up to the top of the Empire State Building, where they posed for some glamorous pics.

Of course, any media blitz in NYC wouldn't be complete without an appearance on Good Morning America.

They even had time to film a TikTok!

Set against the moody backdrop of New Orleans, Coven Academy follows a trio of teenage witches-in-training who are bound by destiny to guard their city against dangerous, ancient forces. Between unraveling dark secrets, mastering volatile magic, and facing off against distractingly cute rivals, they must also navigate the heartbreaks and deep bonds that come with growing up.

The series stars: Malina Pauli Weissman (A Series of Unfortunate Events) as Briar Tiffani Thiessen (90210) as Miss Graves Malachi Barton (Camp Rock 3) as Jake Louis Thresher (Boarders) as Ollie Jordan Leftwich (Family Switch) as Sasha Ora Duplass (Their Town) as Tegan

All episodes will be available on Disney+ and Hulu at once on Friday, October 2, while airing in weekly blocks on Freeform, premiering nine chapters on October 1, six on October 8, and the final six on October 15.

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