Series Adaptation of 2020's "The Kid Detective" in Development at Hulu

At this time, the film's star Adam Brody is not attached to the new project.

A series adaptation of the 2020 movie The Kid Detective is now in the works at Hulu.

What's Happening:

Variety reports that Hulu is developing a series adaptation of the 2020 movie The Kid Detective, with the film's director and writer Evan Morgan on board as an executive producer.

When a missing persons case reopens the childhood murder he never solved, a washed-up former kid detective gets one last shot at proving his best days aren’t behind him.

The movie featured Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This) as the titular kid detective Abe Applebaum in the film, however he is currently not attached to the Hulu series.

The new series will be written and executive produced by Alex Berger, who is known for his work on CIA, The Perfect Couple and Quantum Leap.

Other (executive) producers include Rachel Kaplan of Abescon Entertainment and original film producers Jonathan Bronfman and Will Woods

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