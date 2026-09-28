Series Adaptation of 2020's "The Kid Detective" in Development at Hulu

At this time, the film's star Adam Brody is not attached to the new project.
by |
Tags: , ,

A series adaptation of the 2020 movie The Kid Detective is now in the works at Hulu.

What's Happening:

  • Variety reports that Hulu is developing a series adaptation of the 2020 movie The Kid Detective, with the film's director and writer Evan Morgan on board as an executive producer.
  • When a missing persons case reopens the childhood murder he never solved, a washed-up former kid detective gets one last shot at proving his best days aren’t behind him.
  • The movie featured Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This) as the titular kid detective Abe Applebaum in the film, however he is currently not attached to the Hulu series.
  • The new series will be written and executive produced by Alex Berger, who is known for his work on CIA, The Perfect Couple and Quantum Leap.
  • Other (executive) producers include Rachel Kaplan of Abescon Entertainment and original film producers Jonathan Bronfman and Will Woods

More Hulu News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now