Series Adaptation of 2020's "The Kid Detective" in Development at Hulu
At this time, the film's star Adam Brody is not attached to the new project.
A series adaptation of the 2020 movie The Kid Detective is now in the works at Hulu.
What's Happening:
- Variety reports that Hulu is developing a series adaptation of the 2020 movie The Kid Detective, with the film's director and writer Evan Morgan on board as an executive producer.
- When a missing persons case reopens the childhood murder he never solved, a washed-up former kid detective gets one last shot at proving his best days aren’t behind him.
- The movie featured Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This) as the titular kid detective Abe Applebaum in the film, however he is currently not attached to the Hulu series.
- The new series will be written and executive produced by Alex Berger, who is known for his work on CIA, The Perfect Couple and Quantum Leap.
- Other (executive) producers include Rachel Kaplan of Abescon Entertainment and original film producers Jonathan Bronfman and Will Woods
More Hulu News:
- The Disney+ and Hulu streaming date for Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger has been revealed.
- The cast of Coven Academy recently cast a spell on New York City, visiting some of the city's most iconic landmarks.
- Filming for the third and final season of Hulu's Paradise wrapped up last week in Washington, D.C.
- The afterlife is under new management in the trailer for this year's Family Guy Halloween special.
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