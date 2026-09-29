Who's Your Mama? Hulu Reveals Trailer for New Coming-of-Age Mystery "Phony"
"Phony" premieres Tuesday, October 20 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+
Hulu has shared the trailer for their new coming-of-age mystery, Phony, starring Connie Britton and Sam Nivola.
What's Happening:
- Phony is a coming-of-age mystery about a teenager who wakes up in the hospital after a car accident to discover his mom – his only parent and his best friend – appears to have been replaced by an impostor.
- The series stars:
- Connie Britton as “Ellen”
- Sam Nivola as “Sonny”
- Meera Syal as “Sharla”
- Grace Brennan as “Mallory”
- Mahaela Park as “Chloe”
- Maliq Johnson as “Vogel”
- Colter Lee as “Weldon”
- The first episode was written and directed by Nick Paley, who also executive produces the half-hour series with co-showrunner Anthony King (Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat, The Afterparty), series star Connie Britton, Charlie Alderman (Charlie’s Production Company), and Drew Goddard and Sarah Esberg (Goddard Textiles).
- This marks a long road to release for the series, which we first reported on in 2022. The series was then greenlit back in 2024.
- Phony premieres Tuesday, October 20 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
- Two fun posters playing into the imposter theme of the series were also released alongside the trailer.
More Hulu News:
- Rivals is set to return the second half of Season 2 in November, and Hulu has just shared the trailer for the new episodes.
- It's once again the end of the road for Futurama, as series creator Matt Groening has revealed that the current 14th season is the show's last... for now.
- A series adaptation of the 2020 movie The Kid Detective is now in the works at Hulu.
- The Disney+ and Hulu streaming date for Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger has been revealed.
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