Who's Your Mama? Hulu Reveals Trailer for New Coming-of-Age Mystery "Phony"

"Phony" premieres Tuesday, October 20 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+
by |
Tags: , , ,

Hulu has shared the trailer for their new coming-of-age mystery, Phony, starring Connie Britton and Sam Nivola.

What's Happening:

  • Phony is a coming-of-age mystery about a teenager who wakes up in the hospital after a car accident to discover his mom – his only parent and his best friend – appears to have been replaced by an impostor.
  • The series stars:
    • Connie Britton as “Ellen”
    • Sam Nivola as “Sonny”
    • Meera Syal as “Sharla”
    • Grace Brennan as “Mallory”
    • Mahaela Park as “Chloe”
    • Maliq Johnson as “Vogel”
    • Colter Lee as “Weldon”
  • The first episode was written and directed by Nick Paley, who also executive produces the half-hour series with co-showrunner Anthony King (Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat, The Afterparty), series star Connie Britton, Charlie Alderman (Charlie’s Production Company), and Drew Goddard and Sarah Esberg (Goddard Textiles).
  • This marks a long road to release for the series, which we first reported on in 2022. The series was then greenlit back in 2024.
  • Phony premieres Tuesday, October 20 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

  • Two fun posters playing into the imposter theme of the series were also released alongside the trailer.

More Hulu News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now