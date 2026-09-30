New Trailer and Poster for "Katseye: Wild Hearts," Coming to Disney+ and Hulu

The mega-popular girls group's documentary debuts October 16.
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Katseye are continuing their pop culture dominance with their new documentary coming to Hulu and Disney+, following a limited theatrical run, and the trailer and poster are here for Katseye: Wild Hearts.

What's Happening:

  • The trailer has been released for Katseye: Wild Hearts, the new documentary film coming to Hulu and Disney+ in October.
  • "How did we get to this point so quickly?" is asked in the trailer, about a girl group that only debuted in 2024, after being assembled the year before for the reality competition series, Dream Academy.
  • Wild Hearts follows the group's "new era," in what is described as a documentary "celebrating the fans who helped make it possible."

  • Behind-the-scenes footage focuses on all the work that goes into the band -- including choreography, costumes, recording sessions and more -- intermixed with personal moments and interviews for the busy group.
  • The past two months for Katseye included a limited theatrical run for Katseye: Wild Hearts in August before kicking off their new Wildworld tour in September, along with performing as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live's season premiere this past weekend.
  • A new poster has also been released for Katseye: Wild Hearts, as seen below.

  • The documentary is produced by Interscope Films and Boardwalk Pictures, in partnership with HYBE x Geffen, and directed by Nadia Hallgren.
  • Katseye: Wild Hearts premieres October 16 on Disney+ and Hulu.

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Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
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