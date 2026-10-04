"Coven Academy" Ranks in Top Spot at Disney+ and with Growing Set of Fans

Just days after its debut, Coven Academy has secured the top spot in viewership at Disney+, and is proving to be a fan-favorite with its Rotten Tomatoes scores.

What's Happening:

The new series, Coven Academy, has arrived and has already claimed the top spot on Disney+, becoming the #1 viewed title during its launch.

Set against the haunted backdrop of New Orleans, Coven Academy follows three teenage witches and their charming warlock classmates as they navigate friendship, grief, secrets, and the extraordinary pressures that come with discovering who they really are.

The series comes from Disney Kids and Family and Tim Federle ’s Chorus Boy Productions, and premiered on October 1 on Freeform and Friday, October 2, on Disney+ and Hulu , with 21 chapters that promise to unfold a story more powerful than any single spell.

While it may be the most viewed on Disney+, it is also winning crowds over. Currently, the series has a 100% Fresh rating over at Rotten Tomatoes based on critics reviews and 80% based on audience reviews.

Coven Academy stars Malina Pauli Weissman (A Series of Unfortunate Events) as Briar, a fiercely independent New Yorker who discovers she's a witch; Malachi Barton (Camp Rock 3, Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires) as Jake, a magnetic warlock with a dangerous edge; Jordan Leftwich (The Family Switch) as Sasha, a deeply empathic student who can read minds; Ora Duplass (Their Town) as Tegan, an irreverent time-bending witch; Louis Thresher (Boarders) as Ollie, a hungry, newly turned vampire; and Tiffani Thiessen (White Collar, 90210) as Miss Graves, the formidable and glamorous head of the school. The series also features special guest star Devon Sawa (Hacks) as Mr. Cole, a brilliant and charismatic warlock professor.

The recurring cast includes Swayam Bhatia as McKenna, Brendon Tremblay as Alexander, Keegan Connor Tracy as Tamora, BJ Harrison as Agnes and Nathaniel Logan McIntyre as Teese.

You can find out what we thought of the new series in our review, and check it out for yourself on Freeform, or streaming now on Disney+.