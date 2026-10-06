Hulu’s "Swipe Right on the Devil" Trailer Delves Into Chilling Tinder Date Disappearance

The three-part docuseries investigates the disappearance of Sydney Loofe and the disturbing world uncovered by authorities searching for answers.

Hulu has released the official trailer and key art for its upcoming three-part docuseries, Swipe Right on the Devil.

What's Happening:

The series explores the disappearance of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe, who vanished after meeting someone for a Tinder date.

What begins as a missing-person investigation soon leads authorities into a disturbing world involving manipulation, witchcraft, mind control and black magic.

As investigators — including the FBI — dig deeper, they uncover increasingly shocking details surrounding Sydney’s disappearance and the people connected to the case.

The docuseries examines themes of trust and vulnerability while highlighting the potential dangers that can hide behind seemingly ordinary online encounters.

Swipe Right on the Devil is executive produced by Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, Christopher St. John and Justin Wilkes for Imagine Documentaries. Brian Biegel directs and also serves as an executive producer.

All three episodes of Swipe Right on the Devil premiere October 22 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, as well as Disney+ internationally.

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