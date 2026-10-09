Havana Rose Liu to Star in New FX Crime Drama Pilot from Hiro Murai and Wong Kar Wai

The mysterious new series follows a small-time criminal who inherits a stake in a powerful corporation, putting her in the crosshairs of a dangerous elite.

Havana Rose Liu is set to star in an intriguing new crime drama pilot for FX, hailing from Widow's Bay director Hiro Murai and famed Hong Kong filmmaker Wong Kar Wai.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that FX has tapped Havana Rose Liu to star in an upcoming crime drama pilot from Emmy-winning director Hiro Murai (Widow’s Bay) and acclaimed Hong Kong filmmaker Wong Kar Wai.

Based on an original story by Wong, the untitled project follows a small-time criminal who unexpectedly inherits a stake in a mysterious and powerful corporation. Suddenly thrust into a world of extraordinary wealth, she finds herself targeted by a ruthless group of elites who view her as a dangerous threat.

Murai is set to direct the pilot, which was written by Charles Yu (Interior Chinatown) and Julia Cho (Turning Red, Elio).

Yu, Cho, Murai and Wong will executive produce alongside Carver Karaszewski, Claudia Shin, Kate Dean and Paul Schwartzman.

The pilot comes from FX Productions and Searchlight Television, with filming scheduled to begin in Bangkok later this month.

Havana Rose Liu broke out in the comedy film Bottoms and has several upcoming projects, including The Debut, Peaches, and an untitled A24 horror film.

Hiro Murai recently made history as the first Asian director to win the Comedy Directing Emmy for Widow’s Bay. He is also working on FX’s The Marriage Plot, which will star Sadie Sink.

Wong Kar Wai is the acclaimed filmmaker behind Chungking Express and In the Mood for Love, with more recent projects including Blossoms Shanghai and The Grandmaster.

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