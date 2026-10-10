"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Season 3 Episode Titles Revealed During New York Comic Con Panel
We also got news on the release strategy for the upcoming season, straight from series star Walker Scobell.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians made its return to New York Comic Con this afternoon, as series star Walker Scobell took to the stage to offer an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming third season.
What's Happening:
- Percy Jackson himself, Walker Scobell, treated fans at NYCC to an exclusive sneak peek and an in-depth discussion with moderator Damian Holbrook about the upcoming third season.
- During the panel, Scobell announced that season three will have a two-episode premiere on November 20, followed by two new episodes dropping each week on Disney+ and Hulu.
- With the release strategy, we also got the titles for each episode of Season 3:
- Episode 1 – My Rescue Operation Goes Very Wrong
- Episode 2 – An Old Dead Friend Comes to Visit
- Episode 3 – I Learn How to Grow Zombies
- Episode 4 – We Visit the Junkyard of the Gods
- Episode 5 – I Have a Dam Problem
- Episode 6 – I Wrestle Santa's Evil Twin
- Episode 7 – I Put on a Few Million Extra Pounds
- Episode 8 – The Gods Vote How to Kill Us
- The third season of the hit Disney+ series marks the first time that the third book – The Titan’s Curse – has been adapted to the screen.
- The stakes are higher than ever before as Percy is faced with the sudden disappearance of Annabeth and the impending Great Prophecy provided by the Oracle of Delphi, dictating the fate of Olympus. As foretold by the Oracle of Delphi, one demigod child of the “Big Three” is fated to raise Olympus to new heights or bring it crashing into ruin, with their own life hanging in the balance.
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Tamara Smart and Levi Chrisopulos.
- Among those joining the cast of the third season are Dafne Keen and Saara Chaudry, alongside Levi Chrisopulos and Olive Abercrombie, who are playing siblings Leo and Bianca di Angelo.
- In the meantime, all episodes of Season 1 and 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians are now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. Check out Bill's recaps of the last season of adventures.
More Disney+ News:
- The shorter run times for Coven Academy seem to be paying off, as the series has brought in some impressive numbers, especially among Gen Alpha.
- An interesting trio of billboards has dropped, advertising Hulu and Disney+ with the catchphrase "Hu Dis?"
- Marvel's other superhero team-up, The Defenders, are set to reunite in the final season of Daredevil: Born Again.
- The first reactions to Marvel's VisionQuest have arrived, following a screening at NYCC.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now