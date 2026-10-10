"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Season 3 Episode Titles Revealed During New York Comic Con Panel

We also got news on the release strategy for the upcoming season, straight from series star Walker Scobell.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians made its return to New York Comic Con this afternoon, as series star Walker Scobell took to the stage to offer an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming third season.

What's Happening:

Percy Jackson himself, Walker Scobell, treated fans at NYCC to an exclusive sneak peek and an in-depth discussion with moderator Damian Holbrook about the upcoming third season.

During the panel, Scobell announced that season three will have a two-episode premiere on November 20, followed by two new episodes dropping each week on Disney+ and Hulu.

With the release strategy, we also got the titles for each episode of Season 3: Episode 1 – My Rescue Operation Goes Very Wrong Episode 2 – An Old Dead Friend Comes to Visit Episode 3 – I Learn How to Grow Zombies Episode 4 – We Visit the Junkyard of the Gods Episode 5 – I Have a Dam Problem Episode 6 – I Wrestle Santa's Evil Twin Episode 7 – I Put on a Few Million Extra Pounds Episode 8 – The Gods Vote How to Kill Us



The third season of the hit Disney+ series marks the first time that the third book – The Titan’s Curse – has been adapted to the screen.

The stakes are higher than ever before as Percy is faced with the sudden disappearance of Annabeth and the impending Great Prophecy provided by the Oracle of Delphi, dictating the fate of Olympus. As foretold by the Oracle of Delphi, one demigod child of the “Big Three” is fated to raise Olympus to new heights or bring it crashing into ruin, with their own life hanging in the balance.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Tamara Smart and Levi Chrisopulos.

Among those joining the cast of the third season are Dafne Keen and Saara Chaudry, alongside Levi Chrisopulos and Olive Abercrombie, who are playing siblings Leo and Bianca di Angelo.

In the meantime, all episodes of Season 1 and 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians are now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. Check out Bill's recaps of the last season of adventures.

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