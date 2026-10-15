Disney Signs Dude Perfect To Major Creator Deal

The entertainment world has changed, and online creators are clearly seen as the future. Disney has been at the forefront of building a stable of online creators, and it has now added a major name after making a deal with Dude Perfect.

What's Happening:

According to THR, Disney has signed a "company-wide creative partnership" with online creators Dude Perfect.

The deal will see Dude Perfect content appear on Disney+ as well as the creation of original content for the platform around events like Super Bowl LXI and the release of Avengers: Doomsday.

Dude Perfect consists of Tyler Toney, Coby Cotton, Cory Cotton, Garrett Hilbert, and Cody Jones, college friends who started a YouTube channel together, which has grown into a studio.

Dude Perfect and Disney have worked together previously. The group made headlines with their video visiting every Disney Park around the world in record time. Dude Perfect also appeared at the recent Created in L.A. event sponsored by Disney.

The Dude Perfect deal comes following Disney signing similar deals with YouTube creators Dhar Mann and Like Nastya.

What They're Saying:

Asad Ayaz, Disney chief marketing and brand officer: Disney has always been a place where great storytellers come to create, and Dude Perfect brings a distinctive voice and an inventive approach to everything they do. By building on our longstanding relationship, we’re able to give fans even more ways to experience and be part of the Disney stories they love.”

Disney has always been a place where great storytellers come to create, and Dude Perfect brings a distinctive voice and an inventive approach to everything they do. By building on our longstanding relationship, we’re able to give fans even more ways to experience and be part of the Disney stories they love.” Dude Perfect co-founder Garrett Hilbert: "We’ve been Disney kids forever, from wearing out the VHS tape of The Lion King to making core memories as a family at Disney World. Disney taught us to go big and dream, and that has shaped everything we’ve built. Now, we get to make more of those dreams come to life with the Disney team, and we can’t wait to bring our fans along for the ride."

More Disney/YouTube News: