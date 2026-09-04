Disney's "Created in L.A." Event Adds Dude Perfect, The Try Guys, and More

The world of entertainment has been undergoing a major transformation over the last few years, as many people are finding their favorite content not on TV or in film but through online creators. Disney has embraced this new wave and is presenting a new event, Jon Youshaei's Created in L.A., later this month. The inaugural event was already looking quite significant, but now it's even bigger.

What's Happening:

Several new speakers and sessions were just announced for the inaugural Created in L.A. event, taking place September 17 and 18 at the El Capitan Theater and on The Walt Disney Studios Lot.

The event is created by Jon Youshaei, a creator with experience working at both YouTube and Instagram.

The event will open on September 17 at the El Capitan Theater with remarks from Walt Disney Company President and CCO Dana Walden. Disney CEO Josh D'Araro will speak on September 18.

The event previously announced speakers including Zach King, AdamW, Jenny Hoyos, and Sam Eckholm.

Several new sessions have been added to the event lineup, featuring major names in both online content creation and The Walt Disney Company.

New sessions include: Adrian Per | Outsmart the Algorithm: More Content, Less Burnout Asad Ayaz | Your Next Big Project with Disney Dhar Mann | From Script to Screen: Inside Dhar Mann's Creative Process Dude Perfect | How to Build Your "Perfect" Team: 17 Years, 62M Subs, Same Dudes Jared Bush | Storytelling Spontaneity: When to Throw Out Good Ideas for Great Ones Jordan Matter | Winning IRL: Why 87,000 Fans Came to Our Event The Try Guys | How to Make Shows, Not Just Videos

Several of the content creators listed already have strong relationships. Dude Perfect went viral last year for visiting all 12 Disney Parks in record time. Dhar Mann recently signed a development deal with Disney.

In addition, the El Capitan Theater will host a red carpet premiere of The Technoblade Movie from online filmmaker Sticks.

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