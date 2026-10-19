Disney's "Hexed" Animated Feature to Be Scored by "Haunted Mansion" Composer Kris Bowers

Bowers also provided the score for "The Wild Robot" and "The Punisher: One Last Kill."

We're just a little over a month from the theatrical release of Hexed, the latest feature film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, and today we learned which composer will be providing the musical score for the movie. Details below.

What's happening:

Award-winning filmmaker and composer Kris Bowers has been tapped to provide the musical score for Walt Disney Studios' latest animated feature Hexed, according to an exclusive story in Variety.

Some of Bowers's previous scores have included Spider-Noir for Sony Pictures Television, The Punisher: One Last Kill and Secret Invasion for Marvel Television, Bridgerton for Shondaland, GOAT for Columbia Pictures, The Wild Robot for DreamWorks Animation (for which he was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Score), and Haunted Mansion for Walt Disney Studios.

Bowers also co-directed The Last Repair Shop, which won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film in 2024.

What they're saying:

Kris Bowers (via Variety): "Creating the score for Hexed was all about exploration and experimentation. Inspired by a young woman who dreams of flying, both literally and metaphorically, I began exploring unusual ways of making music with air: bird call whistles, wind wand, nose flutes, bottles, kazoos, air sirens and even recordings of actual birds transformed into instruments. The film’s unique take on a magical realm inspired a sound that blends orchestra, an effected chamber woodwind ensemble, synths and natural sound elements, often blurring the line between acoustic and electronic textures. At its core, this is a deeply emotional mother-daughter journey and I wanted the music to capture both that intimacy and the wonder and adventure of this world. I’m so grateful for the incredibly engaging collaboration with Fawn, Jason, Jared and the entire Disney Animation filmmaking team."

Hexed will be released into theaters on Wednesday, November 25.

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