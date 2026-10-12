Disney's Newest Magical World Comes to Life in Final "Hexed" Trailer

The Thanksgiving weekend is getting closer, and that means it's nearly time for the latest offering from Walt Disney Animation Studios. This year's entry is called Hexed, and today we got a brand-new trailer that reveals more about the story, plus several more of the film's characters and voice actors.

What's Happening:

Hexed stars Hailee Steinfeld, voicing a young girl named Billie who discovers she has magical powers and ends up transported to a magical world called Hexe. While that basic structure had been previously announced, a brand new trailer fills in a bit of the story.

Billie's mother, Alice (voiced by Rashida Jones is well aware of her daughter's magical abilities and attempts to hide them when Billie manifests them as a baby. Once the truth is known, Alice and Billie end up working together.

The trailer also gives us a bit more of Beef Roger Crummchuk, voiced by Walton Goggins, and the film's villain, Queen Celeste, voiced by Jodie Foster.

voiced by Walton Goggins, and the film's villain, Queen Celeste, voiced by Jodie Foster. It also gives us Billie dancing with Fantasia broomsticks.

Check out the trailer below.

WDAS has also revealed seveal more of the voice actors involved in Hexed. Henry Winkler will play a potoo bird named Nigel. Dan Stevens voices Hieronymous, Queen Celeste's Grand Councilor of the Throne.

A host of additional voices also appear, including Ron Funches, WWE's Drew (McIntyre) Galloway, Cheri Oteri, Kathy Najimy, Wayne Knight, new Disney Legend Alan Tudyk, Randall Park, voice of Goofy Bill Farmer, Pat McAfee, Chris Parnell, Rachel Dratch, and frequent Disney collaborator Yvette Nicole Brown.

Disney Animation hasn't seen a real theatrical box office win from a non-sequel since the original Moana. There's sure to be a lot riding on Hexed.

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